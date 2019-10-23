The Badger North title was within reach for the Waunakee boys’ soccer team.
If the Warriors won their final two games of the regular season and got a little bit of help, they’d share the Badger North with Sauk Prairie and Mount Horeb.
Sauk Prairie 2,
Waunakee 1
Late in a tie game, Waunakee knew they needed a victory over the Eagles to have any hope of a conference title.
“In the end, we decided to go for the win instead of a tie, as a tie would not do anything to advance our goal of winning a conference title,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Dave Kettner. “A tie would have also kept us behind Sauk in the standings, so we moved to a formation with only three defenders instead of four and added an additional attacker.”
The Warriors’ gamble didn’t quite work out. Sauk Prairie’s Evan Carlson beat Waunakee’s defense and – with less than two minutes remaining – scored the game-winner.
“Evan Carlson came up big in the end for Sauk Prairie,” Kettner added.
Waunakee’s lone goal game at the 41-minute mark by Jackson Ehle from Zach Tiemeyer. The score tied the game 1-1 after Sauk Prairie netted the game’s first goal 12 minutes in.
Not lacking for opportunities, Waunakee outshot the Eagles 17 to 10 and possessed the ball for over 55 minutes of game time. In goal, Joe Fuhremann made three saves for the Warriors.
Next up was Baraboo on Friday for the team’s Senior Night.
Waunakee 1,
Baraboo 0
Defensively, Waunakee controlled the match against the visiting Thunderbirds, allowing a total of only three shots all night.
“Our defense and midfielders did a great job shutting down Baraboo’s top players – Oscar Fernandez and Hunter Bielicki – and pretty much made them a non-factor in the game,” said Kettner.
On the other end of the field, Waunakee’s Charlie Fisher scored the game’s lone goal at the 10-minute mark to give the Warriors an early lead they’d never relinquish. Waunakee recorded a total of 20 shots on the night, however, keeping consistent pressure on Baraboo’s defense.
“We took the opportunity to focus on our seniors, including three that we brought up from the JV Purple team for the game,” added Kettner. “We knew that we were out of it for the conference championship, plus we already had our seeding for the state playoffs, so we played it more conservatively, rested some players and gave others more playing time.”
Fuhremann saw only two shots on goal in the game, but made both saves to preserve the shutout and victory for the Warriors.
Waunakee (13-6-1, 5-2 Badger North) took on Beloit Memorial on Tuesday night in the first round of the WIAA postseason, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition. If the Warriors emerged from Tuesday’s game with a victory, they’ll advance to play the winner between Madison West and Watertown on Saturday.
