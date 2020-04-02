Moh’s Martial Arts transitioned to virtual instruction recently, following a statewide ban on mass gatherings. The owners said the transition has had its challenges, yet been considerably smooth.
Co-owner Mike Moh said one challenge has been household pets.
“Sometimes a cat will get in the way,” Moh said, “or a dog will be sitting some where (the student is) supposed to be moving. Nothing bad has happened, but it’s just funny – the little dynamics that training at home from a living room brings.”
Other obstacles have included walls, furniture and appliances. However, the business owner said students and their families are adapting to the new learning environment.
“It’s been interesting,” Moh said. “Some people have a workout room. But others do it in their living room. Some convert their basements or garages. So it’s really great to see how everybody’s been so flexible and willing to adapt.”
Remote instruction began the week of March 16, when Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services issued an order prohibiting public and private gatherings of 50 or more people.
That order was later updated to prohibit gatherings of 10 or more.
Moh said instructors have been using the remote-conferencing service Zoom, whose daily usage has more than quadrupled since the end of December due to the demand for online collaboration.
“Their servers have been so swamped,” Moh said. “I’m glad I was on the forefront of it, because a lot of people weren’t able to sign up as a host because of how busy it was. But we were out in front of it, and it’s been working great for us.”
Moh said that, despite the new mode of instruction, lessons remain similar to what they were when classes met in person.
However, activities involving contact have been removed the lesson plans.
“It’s a bit of a modified schedule,” Moh said. “Obviously, we can’t do any sparring classes or any board-breaking classes. But everything else, for the most part, we’re trying to stick to as much status quo as we can to maintain some normalcy for our people.”
As for the weekly schedule, Moh said normal operations allow his staff to provide daily lessons. Since they transitioned to virtual lessons, however, instructional days have been reduced.
“Now we’re offering five days of livestreaming classes,” Moh said, “and changing it so that some of the days are morning classes since a lot of the kids are at home, and it’s a good way to get their energy on track for the day.”
The business has begun offering free classes to the community as well.
Friday mornings, members of the public have been given the option to join a family workout streaming on the company’s Facebook Live at 9 a.m.
“It’s been a great distraction for the kids,” Moh said, “but also the parents. They really appreciate that they can still be a part of the community that we have. We have a really tight-knit family at our school.”
Those interested in private lessons can visit mohsmartialarts.com for a full class schedule.
