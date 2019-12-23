Taher chef John Sugimura paid a visit to Waunakee High School last week, to give students a taste of Japanese cuisine and the culture from which it originated.
The second-generation chef said food is a good place to start when teaching about other cultures.
“I think it’s a great starting point,” Sugimura said, “because the food is easy to understand. It’s easy to like, and it’s not scary. So it doesn’t put them off. And the reason to do it right now, when they’re young, is to open up their world.”
To impart some of his own knowledge about Japanese food and culture, Chef Sugimura held a student workshop with two of the high school’s culinary classes on Dec. 16.
On the menu was Kyoto gyoza, better known as Japanese dumplings.
“It’s a multi-generational recipe,” Sugimura said. “And although the workshop is based around that recipe, my true motive is to disseminate as much information about Japanese American history as I can. The food is just a way for me to do that.”
Sugimura said the dumplings are an entrée his grandmother used to prepare when she owned a restaurant in Sacramento, California – until she was forced to close it during World War II.
“My entire family was put in war camps,” Sugimura said. “And they were in the war camps for 4 ½ years. When the war was over, they literally left with five pieces of luggage to start over… And I was 16 years old before anybody in my family every talked about being in those camps.”
The third generation Japanese American said sharing in traditional meals such as gyoza helped.
“It was really through the food that they started opening up and talking about family stories,” Sugimura said. “And they weren’t always pleasant…They had cemeteries at the camps. People were shot in the back. They were war camps, by every definition.”
Sugimura said his commitment to preserving that knowledge would be part of what got him into graduate school, where only five students are accepted each year.
“I got in because I talked about how I would share the information that I learned,” Sugimura said. “So coming here to Waunakee is literally part of that – sharing that information and passing it onto people in the class.”
Food Services Director Connie Vacho said her students had learned a lot from the chef’s visit.
“They learned everything,” Vacho said. “Chef John went in there and was able to talk to them about the history of foods in Japan, and things like that. So it was kind of interesting for them. And you could really see that they were intently paying attention.”
Vacho said the workshop went so well that she and Chef Sugimura have already begun talks about another event in late winter or early spring.
“We did this demo to kind of break ground and let them know what’s coming,” Sugimura said. “And it’s just the starting point. In March, we’ll go a little bit further with it…I’d never walked into this school before. So now I know what I’m up against.”
The date of the next workshop has yet to be determined.
