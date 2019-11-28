NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 18, 1924
Harry J. Koltes has been picked to serve on the January term of Circuit Court jury in Madison.
Tony Acker, 42, died at his home in Ashton Thursday evening after a short illness.
The Casper Hornung family is sick with scarlet fever, according to a report by friends.
John Lochner, 66, died at his home in Marxville Friday night. Burial was in St. Martin’s cemetery.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 20, 1934
Mrs. Margaret Doll, 66, died at her home in Madison after an illness of two months.
The Modern Woodmen enjoyed an oyster supper at the Bernards Tavern Thursday evening.
William Corcoran and Greg Tierney are busy tearing down the barn formerly occupied by Math Schmitz.
John Acker Sr. observed his 81st birthday at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Dennis Ziegler.
Ray Dean of the CCC Camp at Necedah spent the weekend with his mother, Mrs. Marie Dean.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
December 21, 1939
The new tax rate for the village of Waunakee is considerably lower this year, .01483 or $14.83 per thousand valuation.
Miss Gladys Wilke and Robert Olson were united in marriage in the Norwegian Lutheran Church parsonage Tuesday, Dec. 12.
The midnight Mass at St. John’s will consist of procession, singing of Christmas songs by the school children and a sermon.
Ziegler announce the birth of a daughter at the home on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 21, 1944
Paul Bernards observed his 16th birthday on Monday, Dec. 18.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Acker announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
Edward H. Endres was pleasantly surprised on his 25th birthday Sunday by friends and relatives.
Jim Endres had high totals in the Waunakee bowling leagues with 564 pins.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Statz announce the birth of a son at their home on Friday, Dec. 15.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 22, 1949
S.R. Roudebush, 68, father of George and Glen Roudebush, died at the home of a neighbor near Kinsford, Mich.
Irvin P. Meyers of Dane was presented with a diamond service pin for his 25 years of continuous service as an employee of the Wisconsin Power and Light Co.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Corcoran announce the birth of twin sons on Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 17, 1959
Miss Janice Elaine Anderson became the bride of James John Karls of Waunakee on Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Rochester, Minn.
In recognition of the fine, generous service of Coach Trotta to our high school and its student body during the last five years and the resulting prestige it has given to the community, the school and the townspeople feel a community sponsored trip to the 1960 Rose Bowl game for Coach Trotta would be an appropriate expression of appreciation.
Twins, a son and a daughter, were born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Helt, Waunakee, at St. Mary’s Hospital over the weekend.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 18, 1969
The first piece of machinery to arrive for the Marshall Erdman project in Waunakee’s Industrial Park came from Switzerland.
Waunakee won their weekend basketball games as they dumped Verona 53-37 then edged DeForest in two overtimes 59-56.
Annual judging of Christmas displays and decorations will take place on Tuesday evening.
Mrs. Eugene Muenchow, a former teacher in the Waunakee school system, and Mrs. Clarence Schalles, owner of Waunakee’s first bakery, are now cooperative owners of Menshals Enterprises which will buy and sell used furniture and antiques.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 20, 1979
Being awarded trophies by their teammates for exceptional performances in the first weeks of the season were Dan Peterson, Chip Tiedeman and Chuck Curwick.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Haag, Waunakee, are welcoming a son to their family. He was born on Dec. 12, 1979, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The marriage of Judy Acker and Timothy Dahmen was solemnized on Nov. 3 at St. Bernard’s Church in Middleton by Msgr. Mack. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Acker and he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Dahmen, all of Waunakee.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 21, 1989
A recent survey intended to indicate why voters recently rejected a $6 million school referendum showed 29 percent felt they did not receive enough information about proposed borrowing.
After an accident that resulted in the loss of part of her leg, Emily Kalscheur is home from the hospital and her customary good nature is beginning to return.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 9, 1999
Dane County Parks Department and Friends of Schumacher Farm negotiated an option to buy 80 acres neighboring Schumacher Farm Park in a meeting on Dec. 8.
Waunakee hockey has found a home at the Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
During a meeting on Dec. 3 the WIAA voted to approve the realignment of the Badger Conference.
Monica Butler’s WECEP class is throwing a dance on Dec. 17 to help support Mike Cone and his family. Cone recently underwent a double lung replacement in August.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Rodrigo Costa, an AFS student hailing from Brazil.
Laura Peck and Greg Anderson of Dane announce the birth of a daughter born Dec. 6 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
A son was born to Renae and Roy Davis of Waunakee on Dec. 7 at Meriter Hospital.
The Waunakee wrestling team opened its season with a 72-6 romp over Madison Edgewood Dec. 10.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 10, 2009
A joint memo from the City of Madison and Dane County was issued Dec. 4 announcing the various appointments to the Regional Transportation Authority board. But despite a county board amendment to the resolution forming the RTA board, none of the appointees are representatives of Dane County towns.
With board president Bambi Statz electing not to run for reelection, the seat representing the towns of Dane and Springfield will be vacant heading into April’s election.
Following discussions between local and county officials, Dane County’s lawsuit over a potential Westport quarry is now being held in abeyance.
Despite support from the Dane County Board, the county executive vetoed a plan for 10 homes in the Town of Springfield last week. Kathleen Falk explained her vote in a letter to the board of supervisors, noting that she would approve rural subdivisions only “in those towns which are making clear, documentable progress in designing and implementing their planned activities to preserve farmland.”
