The Waunakee boys basketball team was back on top of the Badger North Conference this winter.
After finishing 7-7 in the Badger North last season, the Warriors claimed this year’s conference title with a 19-6 record.
DeForest finished in second place with an 11-3 mark, followed by Reedsburg (9-5), Mount Horeb (9-5), Sauk Prairie (8-6), Beaver Dam (5-9), Baraboo (1-13) and Portage (1-13).
The Warriors had a very talented 2019-2020 roster, and Badger North coaches took notice. They had four players named all-conference.
Junior Caden Nelson was Waunakee’s lone representative on the first-team all-conference list. It is his first all-conference recognition.
The Warriors did not have a first-team selection last season.
Nelson, who was a unanimous selection, was Waunakee’s third-leading scorer this season with 13.4 points per game. He also recorded 87 rebounds, 39 assists and 26 steals.
Joining Nelson on the first team is Beaver Dam junior Nate Abel, Mount Horeb senior Owen Ziegler, Reedsburg senior Will Fuhrmann and DeForest senior Trey Schroeder. Abel, Fuhrmann and Schroeder were unanimous selections.
Fuhrmann was named the Badger North Player of the Year.
The Warriors had junior Jaxson Zibell and sophomore Andrew Keller land on the second team. It was the first all-conference honors for both players.
Keller paced Waunakee with 14.8 points per game this season. He grabbed a team-high 193 rebounds and dished out a team-best 45 assists, to go along with 15 steals.
Zibell was second on the team with 13.5 points per game, and he tied Keller with 45 assists. He added 15 steals.
The other spots on the second team went to DeForest sophomore Max Weisbrod, Sauk Prairie senior Trevor Spray and Mount Horeb junior Torin Hannah.
Senior Caden Hough was the only Warrior to earn honorable mention All-Badger North. He was recognized for the first time.
Hough had a great all-around season. He averaged 9.4 points per game, to go along with 94 rebounds, 25 steals and 21 assists.
The honorable mention list also included Baraboo’s Calvin Peterson (Sr.), Beaver Dam’s Broden Boschert (Sr.), Mount Horeb’s Carter Gilkes (Sr.) and Ethan Post (Sr.), Reedsburg’s Max Tully (Sr.), Zach Bestor (Jr.) and Carter Daniels (Sr.), Sauk Prairie’s Brandt Wilson (Jr.) and DeForest’s Colby Hartig (Sr.).
