There are no more tune-ups.
The Waunakee wrestling team bested DeForest in their final Badger North dual meet of the season on Friday night, besting the Norskies by a score of 58-14.
Waunakee 58,
DeForest 14
The Norskies briefly held a lead over the Warriors, taking the contest’s initial match at 182.
Down three points, the Warriors quickly got back-to-back pins by Dan Ford at 195 and Jack Schweitzer – who secured the night’s fastest pin at just 41 seconds – at 220 to take a 12-3 lead.
After a double-forfeit at 285, Coltan Nechvatal won via forfeit at 106. Following a DeForest victory by technical fall at 113, the score stood at 18-8.
The Warriors then went on a run, winning seven of the final eight matches, including six in a row.
Kolby Heinz at 120, Nick Schweitzer at 126 and Sam Lorenz at 132 each won their matches, with Heinz and Lorenz getting pins in the first period. Braysen Ellis at 138, Berhett Statz at 145 and Kyle Wilcox at 152 then each won via forfeit, giving Waunakee a 52-8 lead heading into the final two matches of the night.
The Norskies took the 160-pound match with their only pin of the night, leaving just 170 remaining.
Colton Grindle brought a swift end to the match, pinning his Norskie opponent at 170 in 71 seconds to bring the final score to 58-14 on the night.
With the win over DeForest, Waunakee’s record in Badger North duals is 6-1 heading into the Badger Conference Tournament.
“In the beginning of the year, we had a goal set on going undefeated in conference, which didn’t happen. But our goal is to win a conference title; we’re in position to do that,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Mark Natzke. “Our work’s cut out; we’ve got to work a little bit harder. We just have to make sure we finish high at the conference tournament, and we’re in a position to do that. We’ve got to be satisfied to have that opportunity.”
The Warriors have finished their regular season on a roll after stumbling in their Badger North opener, winning their final six conference duals by an average of more than 42 points per match.
“Getting guys healthy – Colton was out early in the early in the year, getting him back into the lineup – and getting guys focused on wrestling and starting to get into better wrestling shape. It’s not always about the beginning of the year… It’s getting ready for the postseason run,” Natzke said of the difference in the team from their first meet to their last. “We’re halfway through the year. Guys are showing improvement; that’s the key.”
Waunakee will wrestle one final time in before their conference tournament on Saturday in Whitnall at the Zelinski Memorial Duals. Start time in Whitnall is scheduled for 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.