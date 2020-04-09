The Town of Westport has awarded a construction contract to Raymond P. Catell, Inc., who will take on road improvements in the Mary Lake neighborhood this summer.
The contractor was the project’s low bidder with a base bid of $591,824.
Project engineer Kevin Even said the bid came in more than $150,000 below previous estimates – largely due to reduced oil prices that have, in turn, reduced the cost of asphalt.
“Oil prices are at record lows and contributing to the lower cost,” Even stated in an April 1 email to the town’s administrator. “The bid is substantially lower than the engineer’s estimate… We haven’t seen this low of bid numbers in many years.”
Town administrator Tom Wilson said the project will involve reconstruction of Rainbow Road, Gerend Road, Labuwi Lane and Lavin Way sometime after Memorial Day.
He said a neighborhood meeting for affected residents is expected.
The administrator added that the town would likely consider other road-construction projects while oil prices were down, in an effort to save on future construction costs.
“The worst is Woodland Drive as it goes west of the village,” Wilson said, “on the west side of the (intermediate) school. There’s a small section that’s Westport that’s really bad, and we might do that… Strike while the iron’s hot, before the prices all change.”
