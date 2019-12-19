NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 1, 1925
Harry LaCrosse reports 18 inches of ice on the dammed portion of the creek. He expects to harvest ice soon.
J. Buhlman, who has been confined to his bed a few days, is up and around again.
According to the market, hogs are 6 to 9 cents; beef, 2 to 7 cents; eggs 53 cents; spring chickens 15 to 20 cents.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 3, 1935
Miss Rosalia M. Riedl and Hubert Brabender were united in marriage at Holy Redeemer Church, Madison, Thursday, Dec. 27.
J.E. Klingelhofer announces that Koltes Lumber Co. has taken over his father’s business in Waunakee.
Miss Margaret A. Hornung and Lawrence E. Baltzer were united in marriage at the Holy Redeemer parsonage Thursday, Dec. 27.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
January 4, 1940
Mathais Simanek, 68, father of Mrs. Roy Hohlstein, died Tuesday in a Madison hospital.
Harold Ripp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Ripp, was struck by a car on Main Street the day before Christmas and suffered a leg injury.
Joe Kessenich bowled a 521 pin total to top the Waunakee league at Middleton Tuesday night.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 4, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Scheuerell announce the birth of a baby girl at St. Mary’s Hospital Wednesday, Dec. 27.
The Milwaukee OPA District director advises everyone to find out which ration stamps are invalid and destroy them.
Mrs. Simon Kirchesh is celebrating her 81st birthday on Thursday, Jan. 4.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 5, 1950
Fridolin Endres, 72, died at a Madison hospital Wednesday, Dec. 28 after a short illness.
The Civic Club basketball team lost to Cuba Club of Madison Monday by a score of 58-52.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Ripp are the proud parents of a son born Thursday, Dec. 29, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Adler announce the birth of a daughter at the Lodi Nursing home Thursday, Dec. 29.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 31, 1959
Frank McGuire, 64, Detroit, Mich., an area resident for 30 years, died Saturday in Detroit hospital after a brief illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Barbian, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, Dec. 28.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Kaltenberg are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 1, 1970
Mrs. Henry J. Hellenbrand, 66, a lifelong Town of Westport resident, died in a Madison hospital. She was for many years a Westport correspondent for The Waunakee Tribune.
The Middleton Times-Tribune, a weekly newspaper published in Middleton since 1893, has been sold to William A. Griffith, publisher of the Dane County News.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 3, 1980
The 1970s will be remembered as the decade when girls became fully involved in competitive athletics.
Linda Lou Laufenberg and James Michael Helt are engaged to be married on April 12, 1980, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton.
Defending state champion Chuck Curwick has Shane Loy of River Valley all wrapped up in the 119 lb. preliminary match-up. The Waunakee wrestler went on to pin Loy and took top honors in his weight class.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 4, 1990
The Waunakee Village Board has scheduled a public hearing to consider a proposal to annex the 44 acres south of Woodland Drive and east of Division Street.
Gary and Jane Epping, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter. She was born Tuesday, Dec. 26, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 30, 1999
Students from Waunakee Middle School predicted that school would become obsolete in the 2000s as classes would be taken at home in front of a computer or TV screen. They also predicted cars run off solar power as well as flying cars.
1999 was a year to remember in Waunakee as we entered a new millennium.
Marlys and Jeff Smith of Dane are the parents of a son born on Dec. 25 at Meriter Hospital.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 24, 2009
In spite of the last-ditch efforts of supervisors representing areas of Dane County outside of Madison, the board majority approved Falk’s two appointments to the RTA board last week.
In an effort to provide students with the best education possible, more school districts across the state have launched 4-year-old kindergarten programs, or 4K.
The Waunakee school board unanimously approved a snowmobile trail on a trial basis at its Dec. 15 meeting.
