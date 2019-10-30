The defending state champions were back in action this past weekend.
The Waunakee equestrian team dealt with more than their share of adversity along the way, but found a way to claim the title of Reserve Champion in Division C at the 2019 WIHA State Show, held over three days at the Alliant Energy Center.
“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this season with horses getting injured...” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Cassie O’Hara. “The big thing for this year is for us to come together as a team and perform the best we can.”
Waunakee’s team of Taylor Rivest, Molly Krupp, Alexis Daugird and Payton Maksen earned their spot at this year’s state show by virtue of their second-place finish at the District 2 show earlier in October. Despite coming into the state show as last year’s champion, this year’s team had plenty to prove.
“Knowing that we lost some pretty good people from our team last year, it’s going to be harder…” said Maksen. “There’s been a lot of stuff happening with horse changes and class changes at events.”
Last-minute replacements and injuries forced the team to improvise. Waunakee was able to overcome the adversity to place highly in a handful of events; Daugird highlighted the weekend with a first-place showing in trail, along with placing third in western showmanship and fourth in walk/trot horsemanship/equitation. Maksen placed second in a trio of events – trail, ranch riding and reinsmanship – in addition to a third-place finish in hunt seat showmanship and fourth in saddle seat showmanship. Rivest and Krupp each added a handful of top-10 finishes, as well, facing tough competition throughout the three-day event.
With everything added up, Waunakee wound up as the Reserve Champion – second place overall – in Division C.
Though the sport has a much more individualized aspect than many team sports, Waunakee’s competitors were able to rely on their teammates to get the job done.
“We all are dependent on each other,” said Maksen. “We need everyone from our team.”
