For the second straight year, the Waunakee girls’ golf team had a tee time at University Ridge for the WIAA State Tournament.
Mother Nature, however, decided Waunakee’s 8:50 a.m. tee time Monday morning was a bit too early; freezing overnight temperatures forced a delay of 90 minutes before the Warriors could finally hit the links at University Ridge.
WIAA State Championship
“It was pretty chilly during the practice round on Sunday, so the girls were able to use a lot of trial and error as to how much clothing was too much, what allowed for freedom of movement, as well as how to keep hands warm enough to trust the grip,” Waunakee’s Head Coach Paul Miller said of Waunakee’s preparation for the cold temperatures. “Knowing this helped a lot for Monday’s near freezing start as well as just accepting that it was going to be cold, that everyone else had to play in the same conditions.”
Once Waunakee finally got underway, they displayed the kind of game that had gotten them into the tournament. Elena Maier posted the low score of the day for the Warriors with an 18-hole total of 85, followed by Aly Kinzel with an 87 and Sydney Grimm with a 92. Brooke Ehle and Carsen Genda tied for the fourth-best score for Waunakee, each carding a 93.
After a day of play, four teams had separated from the pack, with just eight strokes separating the leader from fourth place. Waunakee was in the pack behind the four leaders, finishing the day in sixth place with a team total of 357 strokes: two behind fifth-place Bay Port.
After another short delay Tuesday morning, the Warriors returned to University Ridge for their final round of the season. Once again, the team was led by Maier, who improved on her Day 1 score by two strokes. A second-round 83 put her in a tie for 22nd place overall with a two-day score of 168 to mark the best finish of the tournament for Waunakee.
“Before state, Elena was struggling with her wedge game. She dedicated a lot of time getting that under control before heading to University Ridge,” Miller added of the adjustments Maier made heading into the tournament. “I think that there’s something about the environment of the tournament and just wanting to represent yourself and your team well that motivates most players.”
The next-best finisher for the Warriors was Kinzel, who turned in a repeat 87 in her second round to tie for 32nd with 174 strokes. Kinzel’s consistency – shown by her team-high 18 holes recording either par of birdie – propelled her throughout the tournament.
Grimm showed the biggest improvement from Day 1 to Day 2, shaving six strokes off her score to record an 86 on Tuesday. Her two-day total of 178 tied for 39th at the tournament; she dropped a total of six spots throughout the second day of play. The final scorer for the Warriors was Genda, whose total score of 182 (93, 89) tied for 44th place. Genda recorded four birdies on the tournament, leading the team.
Ehle’s final round was a 94, giving her a two-day score of 187 to place 55th overall.
As a team, Waunakee’s second-round 345 dropped them below Bay Port; the Warriors’ two-day score of 702 was good for fifth place out of 12 teams.
While Tuesday marked the final round as Warriors for seniors Ehle and Genda, Waunakee returns the remaining three golfers in Maier, Kinzel and Grimm. The trio – along with varsity contributors in junior Natalie Hoege and freshman Gabby Ziegler – should give the Warriors another strong team in 2020.
“It really all depends on how much everyone on the team is willing to invest in their games during the offseason,” Miller said on the team’s outlook for next year. “Players have to be self-motivated to have their games in good shape going into the first day of the season and ready to make an impact right away. I know there are younger players that are hungry to capture a varsity position and so I know there will be a lot of competition for playing opportunities next season.”
