“Papa Hog” is heading to the Hall of Fame.
Announced on June 27 by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, Paul Martin – the longtime line coach for the Waunakee football team – will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.
“I couldn’t think of a more deserving person…” said Waunakee’s Head Football Coach Pat Rice. “We’re really excited. Honestly, we thought he would go in a little sooner.”
Martin will join nine other coaches from across the state of Wisconsin at the Induction Banquet on April 4 of 2020.
Since taking over as Waunakee’s line coach in 1992, Martin has racked up a number of accolades and awards – including being a part of six state championships – and was named the 2012 Assistant High School Coach of the Year by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Martin will be the fifth coach in the Waunakee football program’s history to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, following head coaches Dick Trotta, Gayle Quinn and Rice, as well as fellow assistant coach Steve Ryan.
“In this day and age, you really are a staff when games become so specialized,” Rice added. “I know our players – former players and current players – know what kind of imprint [Martin] made on our program… We’ve been tied together at the hip since the beginning when I took over. We wanted to make our offensive line – the Hogs – the featured thing in our program. I really challenged Paul to do that; he instilled so much pride in those guys. They’ve been such a staple of our program… Paul was certainly the backbone of that.”
With the 2018-19 school year being his last one teaching – Martin retired from Waunakee Middle School in June – Martin is ready to move onto the next chapter in his life.
“Back when we started, I never imagined this day being here when he’s retired, moved away and onto his next chapter,” said Rice. “But boy, it was a great chapter that he wrote and that we got to be a part of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.