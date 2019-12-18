When a basketball team has a total of 12 players find the bottom of the basket, chances are good that team will leave with a win.
That was the case for the Waunakee girls’ basketball team on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Portage; the Warriors had a dozen players score points in a blowout over the Warriors of Portage.
Waunakee 63,
Portage 34
Early on, it was quality defense that allowed Waunakee to build their lead. The Warriors held Portage to just 17 points in the first half, and a steady offensive output had Waunakee up by nine points – 26-17 at the half.
The second half was one of Waunakee’s most complete halves of their still-young season. Waunakee outscored Portage by 20 points – their largest point differential in any half so far this year – to turn the game into a blowout.
Led by a trio of players in double figures, Waunakee built a big lead, pulling away for a 63 to 34 win.
Elena Maier and Kailee Meeker tied for the game’s leading scorer with 13 points each, followed by Brooke Ehle with 11. Lauren Meudt and Melanie Watson each added four points, while Anne Dotzler, Kylee Grabarski, Ebba Harrison and Caitlyn Lynch each scored three. Lauren Statz, Ava Bryan and Ashley Sawicki rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
The win was Waunakee’s third in a row, giving them a 4-1 (2-0 Badger North) record heading into Tuesday’s game against the defending Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers of Beaver Dam; the results of Tuesday’s contest were not available for this week’s edition. Waunakee returns to the hardwood on Thursday, when they travel to DeForest; tip time at DeForest High School is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
