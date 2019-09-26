In one of their closest games so far this season, the Waunakee football team pulled out a victory this past Friday at Baraboo.
In this case, “closest” is a relative description; while the Warriors’ 32-point victory over the Thunderbirds was indeed their second-narrowest margin of victory so far, Waunakee was in control the entire game.
Waunakee 39,
Baraboo 7
The Warrior offense found the end zone on each of their first three possessions of the game, while Waunakee’s defense forced three straight three-and-outs.
Alec Morgan kicked off the scoring on the game’s first drive with a 10-yard touchdown reception from Caden Nelson, while Nelson and Cole Mobley added rushing touchdowns of 30 and eight yards before the first quarter was out. A pair of Aidan Driscoll extra points – along with a two-point conversion on a Jeb Frey pass to Jacob May – put the Warriors up 22-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Mobley added another touchdown run – this one a 29-yarder – in the second quarter.
An 11-play Baraboo drive, aided by a pair of Warrior penalties, ran much of the remainder of the second quarter off the clock, but a failed field goal by the Thunderbirds kept Baraboo scoreless. Waunakee still had enough time to march the ball downfield into field-goal range for an attempt by Driscoll. Driscoll drilled a 42-yarder as time expired, putting Waunakee up 32-0 heading into the half.
After the Thunderbirds opened the second half with yet another three-and-out, it took Waunakee six plays to put a running clock in place. Nelson found Isaac Schaaf for a 21-yard scoring toss to make it a 39-point Warrior lead.
The rest of the game rolled by quickly with one blip – a 61-yard Baraboo touchdown pass with 26 seconds remaining – preventing Waunakee from recording their second straight shutout.
Nelson led the Warriors both through the air and on the ground; he recorded 82 yards on five of 12 attempts passing, and racked up 68 yards on six carries. Mobley was close behind, finishing with 66 rushing yards. Schaaf was Waunakee’s leading receiver, with 50 yards, followed by Andrew Keller with 22.
Waunakee’s record stands at 5-0 heading into Friday’s game at Sauk Prairie. Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Varsity Reserve
Waunakee 34,
Baraboo 20
Baraboo controlled the game early, scoring just four seconds into the second quarter to take a 6-0 lead over Waunakee. The Warriors responded with 27 unanswered points and cruised to a 34-20 victory over Baraboo.
Cody Nelson’s 49-yard pass to Tony Polzer down to Baraboo’s one-yard line set up Nelson for a QB sneak to put the Warriors on the board. After a three-and-out by the Thunderbirds, Brady Ellis connected with Ben Farnsworth on a 34-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-6. Waunakee’s Peter James returned the second-half kickoff 69 yards to the Thunderbirds’ 20-yard line; on the very next play, Michael Gnorski scampered in for the touchdown. Gnorski also scored on a four-yard touchdown reception from Nelson, and Ellis completed the offensive assault with a dazzling 62 yard touchdown run.
On defense, Caden McCurdy and Zach Eberle recorded interceptions, while Nathan Ranum made the play of the game with a punishing hit on a Thunderbird kick returner.
On special teams, Tony Polzer booted a 68-yard punt and Drew Mais was four out of five on extra point attempts.
Waunakee’s varsity reserve squad improved to 5-0 on the season.
Freshmen
Waunakee 49,
Baraboo 6
The Warriors scored early and often to throttle the Baraboo Thunderbirds; Gabe Guralski – riding the blocks from his hogs – rushed for the first score of the game, and Shea DuCharme raced for two scores on quarterback keepers.
Corey Marionneaux found paydirt on a 52-yard run from scrimmage, while Cole Kampa and Cole Meyers each hauled in touchdown catches from DuCharme to put Waunakee in control before halftime.
Defensively, Coltan Nechvatal recorded a key interception to halt a Thunderbird drive, and Alex Knapp had a pick-six in the third quarter to cap Waunakee’s scoring.
The Warriors saw big defensive stops from Aaron Anderson, Cayden Ellis and Nolan Wallace, along with great special teams play from Jacob Lyftogt and Tommy Raemisch.
Waunakee’s freshmen remain undefeated.
