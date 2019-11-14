NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 11, 1924
Joseph Bernards had the highest scholastic standing at the high school the past six weeks with 91 percent.
Allan Burr shot a fox last Sunday and is justly proud of his achievement.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 13, 1934
According to a report in the Captial Times, between 40 and 50 high schools in the state are to close due to lack of funds.
Vernon Bacon had the misfortune of badly spraining his ankle while on a sleigh ride party Thursday evening.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
December 14, 1939
Alyce Schunk has returned from the Mayo Clinic at Rochester after undergoing treatment for the optic nerve.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 14, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Julius Pertzborn are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Harold J. Doll, 77, resident of this village for 55 years, died at his home here on Monday.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 15, 1949
H.L. Reeve, who recently fell and broke his hip, is a patient at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Statz announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Dec. 12.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 10, 1959
Mrs. Seraphine Meinholz, 87, mother of Mrs. Peter Ziegler and Mrs. Frank J. Ziegler, died Thursday night at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Peter Ziegler.
A son was born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 6, to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Jankowski, Waunakee.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 11, 1969
The Merrimac Ferry has ceased operations for the winter season beginning Dec. 8.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 13, 1979
Harvey Hill, Waunakee, and Adolf Nording, Westport, entered the Manor this past week.
Mr. and Mrs. Rich Harris and their daughter, Julie, age 2, are residing in Waunakee after a move from Stoughton. They own and operate Harris Pharmacy in Waunakee.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 14, 1989
After a school referendum failed, Waunakee school district officials are trying to decide whether to rent space or increase class size and use art classrooms to house classes.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 9, 1999
Two separate plans are being developed for business parks adjacent to the Waunakee Industrial Park. Barring unforeseen obstacles, tax incremental financing could win final approval this spring, and development of the two projects could begin soon after.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 3, 2009
Unable to present the type of long-term vision they feel the community expects, and dealing with potential site issues, Waunakee school board members nixed a plan Monday to go to referendum in February, opting to push the plan back until April.
A $20,139 federal grant will help the Waunakee school district get a pilot school breakfast program off the ground.
District business manager Steve Summers said with the number of low-income students on the increase, the district sought a grant to start a formal breakfast program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.