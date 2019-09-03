Several residents have reported increased sump-pump activity in their homes, following recent improvements to Prairie Elementary School. They’ve turned to the school district for answers.
They would like to know why water is pooling in areas around their property.
“They built a dam,” one resident said. “I’m not chastising anyone. I’m simply stating that there’s a dam there now. Dams hold water, and dams make lakes, as far as I’m concerned. Water flow used to come through there, and quickly run away. It no longer does that.”
Additions were made to the school four years ago, based on designs by Eppstein Uhen Architects – an architectural firm the district is considering to rehire for an anticipated 2020 referendum.
Among the additions was a 5,072-square-foot playground with asphalt surface.
A bio-filtration system became necessary to filter total suspended solids (TSS) out of the water running off the playground. Some wondered whether the filtration system is now malfunctioning.
“If that thing does not filter as quickly as it should,” one resident said, “the ground there becomes more saturated. I live right behind that wonderful piece of property. And my concern is that the ground next to it wicks all the water, and stores the water that sits there forever because it can’t drain.”
An underdrain was also installed, beneath the bio-filtration system, to collect the filtered water and direct it to a nearby detention pond. Others have suspected that drain has become clogged.
This summer, the school district took steps to identify the source of its problem.
“The District retained Rettler Corporation (Rettler) to complete an assessment and evaluation of the constructed improvements,” Civil Engineer Chase Rettler stated, “to determine the effectiveness of the existing stormwater facilities in meeting local and state requirements.”
The company was asked to compare current runoff levels to those of previous years, to determine if the amount of runoff at Prairie Elementary had increased since the improvement project.
Rettler presented its findings on Aug. 29 to the district’s facility committee.
“The amount of precipitation falling on the site hasn’t changed,” Rettler said. “What happened as a result of the 2015 project is, with construction of the biofilter, the length of time it takes for water to leave the site increased – specifically in terms of infiltration.”
Suspicions about the bio-filtration system had been confirmed.
Upon request from the district, Rettler provided recommendations for ways to address the issue. Each would reduce the load placed on the bio-filtration system, or make it filter more quickly.
“Part of our recommendation would be to minimize the amount of water that’s going into the biofilter,” Rettler said, “by rerouting all the tributary runoff from the western neighborhood… Take that, and instead of it going to the biofilter, it would be rerouted directly to the basin.”
Three recommendations garnered support at an Aug. 29 facility-committee meeting.
“The first recommendation was to install a berm which would intercept tributary runoff before it reaches the biofilter,” Rettler said, “and place a culvert that discharges into the detention basin. And what that would do is minimize the amount of runoff reaching the biofilter.
Less water would be filtered through the system as a result. According to Rettler, though, the water bypassing the filtration system would be relatively clean and free from pollutants.
“The second recommendation would be to sample the infill,” Rettler said, “the engineered soil that was placed in the biofilter. We’d look at those samples to see what the composition of that soil is. Typically, you want to have about 80 percent sand to 20 percent compost material.”
Bio-filtration systems have been known to clog.
“The third recommendation is to televise the 6-inch underdrain,” Rettler said, “just to ensure that the underdrain hasn’t been plugged and that it’s functioning the way that it should and allowing water to move from the biofilter into the detention basin.
The full Board of Education could be addressing the issue at its Sept. 9 meeting.
