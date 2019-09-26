The Waunakee girls’ tennis team has been quite busy the last seven days.
The Warriors averaged a match a day, competed in seven matches in seven days leading up to Friday’s Badger Conference Tournament. Ending with a big win at DeForest on Monday, Warriors played in three Badger North matches in addition to four Badger/Big 8 Challenge matches.
Waunakee 4,
DeForest 3
While the top of DeForest’s lineup proved to be tough draws – both No. 1 singles and doubles earned straight set victories for the Norskies – Waunakee’s depth was able to carry the Warriors to a close victory.
Gretchen Lee scored a win at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-0, and Alexis Loomans won her No. 4 doubles match 6-2, 6-3. After another quick 6-2, 6-2 win by Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz at No. 3 doubles, Waunakee needed one win – either from Alli Larsen at No. 3 singles or Eliza Endres and Julia Zabel at No. 2 doubles – to end their regular season with a victory.
Endres and Zabel were able to secure the team win by taking their match in two sets. After taking the first 6-4, Endres and Zabel fought through a back-and-forth second set to ultimately pull out a 7-5 victory, giving Waunakee their crucial fourth win of the day.
Larsen and her No. 3 singles counterpart traded 6-3 wins in the first two sets to force the lone third set of the day. Once there, Larsen’s opponent won by the slimmest of margins, pulling out a tiebreaker to take the set 7-6.
After the team win at DeForest, Waunakee’s final Badger North record stands at 4-2.
“A couple points and we’d be undefeated in conference with a win over Edgewood, too,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Chris Nuenthel. “We always come out strong, win the first set and kind of relax. And then we can’t get that back in the third set; we just need to stay focused the whole time.”
Waunakee’s win on Monday was preceded by a pair of Badger North matches the week before, starting with a sweep against Portage.
Waunakee 7,
Portage 0
In their seven victories, Waunakee took all 14 sets in a thorough win over Portage. Lee had the most complete victory at No. 2 singles, where she didn’t lose a game en route to a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Jena Opsahl and Larsen each earned a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, while Loomans secured a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 4 singles.
Zabel and Endres had the closest doubles win of the day at No. 2 doubles, taking their match 6-2, 6-3. Both Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski at No. 1 doubles and Rogers and Statz at No. 3 doubles won their matches 6-0, 6-1.
Sauk Prairie 4,
Waunakee 3
At Waunakee’s Senior Night, four matches were over quickly. Waunakee won three of those quick matches: Ripp and Sowinski at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-2, Rogers and Statz at No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-1, and Loomans at No. 4 singles 6-3, 6-1.
This meant Waunakee again needed just one win in any of their three flights that went into a third set to hand the Eagles their first conference loss of the year.
Lee and Larsen snagged first-set victories but lost their second, while Zabel and Endres won in the second set to force a third set. Once in the third set, Lee had the best chance to win, going into a tiebreaker, but she ultimately fell in an incredibly close match 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3). Zabel and Endres dropped their third set 3-6, and Larsen fell 4-6.
This meant Sauk Prairie remained unbeaten in the Badger North, and Waunakee dropped to 3-2 in Badger North duals.
Next up, Waunakee had four matches in two days at the Badger/Big 8 Challenge.
Badger/Big 8 Challenge
As a team, Waunakee went 2-2 on the weekend, scoring 5-2 wins over Verona and Sun Prairie, while falling 2-5 to Madison Memorial and 0-7 against Madison West.
Rogers and Statz had the best record on the weekend as a duo, going 3-1 in their matches. Their lone loss came in a tiebreaker against Madison West, where they moved up to No. 2 doubles.
Ripp also posted a 3-1 record competing at No. 1 doubles; two wins were with her usual partner Sowinski. Against Verona, Ripp paired up with Lee to earn a 6-4, 6-2 win.
Larsen recorded a 2-2 record over the weekend, highlighted by a 6-3, 6-2 win over Verona where she moved up to No. 2 singles.
Waunakee now turns their attention to this weekend’s Badger Conference Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The Warriors will need some help, but head into the weekend with a fighting chance to earn a Badger North title.
“We need to take first and Beaver Dam needs to be third,” said Nuenthel. “We need help from Sauk.”
In order to take the top spot, Waunakee needs as many players to advance deep into their brackets. The Warriors have a handful of flights who will be seeded well and will have good opportunities to advance.
“We have Alexis [Loomans] undefeated in conference, No. 3 doubles is undefeated in conference, our No. 1 doubles will be the No. 2 seed,” Nuenthel added. “We’re going to have a lot of chances to get to the finals and get a lot of points… Should be a fun tournament.”
Start time at Nielsen Tennis Stadium is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.