NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 2, 1925
The Waunakee Creamery Co. shipped 79 tubs of butter Tuesday. The shipment weighed over 5,000 pounds.
Leo Kessenich is now employed by his brother, Henry Kessenich, on the farm.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 4, 1935
Herman Doll was re-elected village president. There were a total of 310 votes cast.
Virginia Acker, 6, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Acker, died at a hospital on Monday.
The J.H. Koltes Lumber Co. has purchased a large store at Lodi and have employed Hubert Esser to assist James Worringer.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
April 4, 1940
Middleton voters, in a referendum on Tuesday, voted to sell the Electric Plant to Madison Gas and Electric Co.
The students of the high school have voted to have classes start at 8:15. Classes will be dismissed at 3 p.m.
H.J. Doll was re-elected president and A.R. Burr was elected trustee at the village election held Tuesday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 5, 1945
Mrs. Cecil Jenkins, 25, died Friday at a Madison hospital after a short illness.
Word has been received from Pfc. Lester Biwersi of Dane on Good Friday afternoon by his wife. The card stated that he was a prisoner and that he wanted food, etc.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
April 6, 1950
The three village trustees, Leo Kessenich, M. Simon Jr. and O.A. Otteson, were re-elected at Tuesday’s election.
The new bakery to be operated by Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Schalles will be open between April 15 and April 20.
John L. Ethun, 62, well known here, died Thursday at a Madison hospital after a long illness.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 31, 1960
Mrs. Cliff Dishno has been named census taker for the Village of Waunakee and will be starting on Friday, April 1.
The Waunakee Canning Corp. received a plaque for a perfect safety record last year.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Haugen, Waunakee, quietly observed their Golden Wedding Anniversary on Wednesday, March 30, by going out to dinner.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 2, 1970
A small crowd of about 25 people attended the first meeting to start organizing Waunakee’s 1971 Centennial Celebration at the Village Hall Monday evening.
James Block, Joseph H. Hellenbrand, incumbent, Math Laufenberg, incumbent, Daniel Meyer and Jerome N. Meyer, incumbent, are running for the position of Village Trustee and comment on issues for the Tribune.
Sauk Prairie Motors has the grand showing of the all-new Gremlin on display Friday and Saturday April 3-4.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 3, 1980
The Waunakee High School FHA members held an Easter Egg Hunt at the Waunakee Manor Nursing Home and Retirement Center last Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Clemens, Dane, are the proud parent of a baby girl born on March 17.
Approximately 70 students participated in the Jump Rope for Heart fund drive last weekend.
Loran Schulz blasted his fifth National Honor Count of the season last Thursday night at the Waun-A-Bowl with a 734 series.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
April 5, 1990
A key concern among those owning property in the vicinity of a landfill is property values.
Dan Gosdeck of Waunakee was one of 109 people who donated blood at the Red Cross Bloodmobile Friday.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Karen Hoffman, national sales manager for the Grocery/Mass Merchandiser Division of Kaytee Products, Inc.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 30, 2000
Voters will be asked to weigh in on three referendum questions totaling $38 million in the spring election April 4.
Voters will see three familiar names at the polls when they vote for Waunakee Village Trustees April 4. Incumbents John Laubmeier, Patrick Gile and Rich Murphy are all running for re-election.
A son was born to Laura and Calvin Kruschek of Waunakee on March 23 at Meriter Hospital.
TEN YEARS AGO
April 1, 2010
Finally, a candidate has stepped forward to fill the seat representing the towns of Dane and Springfield on the Waunakee school board.
The Waunakee area community has rallied to provide support for the parents of Greg Bennin after their son’s wedding plans ended in a tragic accident.
Waunakee school district voters will encounter four school referendum questions on the ballot. April 6.
Just $500,000. That’s all the Waunakee DeForest Ice Rink board (WDIR) needs to bring its plan to fruition.
Two Town of Springfield supervisors – Art Meinholz and Dave Dresen – are running unopposed for another term in the April 6 election.
The Waunakee Scholarship Fund Committee is asking for your support as it kicks off its 44th annual fundraising campaign.
When Dane County proposed marketing land on the law enforcement training center property just outside Waunakee for a quarry, local officials were not pleased.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Ryan Gill, a Waunakee teacher who helps direct band music for the middle and high schools.
