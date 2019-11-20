Four Warrior swimmers made the trip to the UW Natatorium on Saturday afternoon to compete in the WIAA Girls Swimming & Diving State Meet.
For Abi Schmeiser, Ella Graf, Makenzie Wallace and Grace Blitz, a strong performance against the best competition in the state capped a long season for the Waunakee girls’ swim team.
“It’s tough – the last three weeks – to just keep on it and keep going,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Heather Frank. “I commend them; they did an awesome job.”
Waunakee’s first race of the day was the 200 medley relay. The quartet of Graf, Wallace, Schmeiser and Blitz combined for a 1:51.03 finish in the very first race of the Division 1 meet to place 21st overall.
After the race’s conclusion, only a pair of individual races for Schmeiser remained for the Warriors.
In her first individual race – the 200 individual medley – Schmeiser set a new school record, finishing in a time of 2:08.26, besting her previous mark by nearly a second. The time put Schmeiser in 12th place.
“It was nice to – since Abi is a senior – nice to see her do well…” said Frank. “She worked really hard.”
Schmeiser’s final event of the year came just minutes later, when she competed in the 100 butterfly. She bested her seed time once again, posting a finish of 57.35 to take 13th place.
The two individual races for Schmeiser racked up a total of nine team points for the Warriors, putting them in 29th place overall.
“I give all the girls so much credit; they’ve had so many different coaches in the past few years,” added Frank. “Me coming in, trying to implement a little bit different, us all trying to get to know each other… They did an awesome job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.