The City of Madison and Dane County have agreed on a five-year program to clean up beaches throughout the city, in order to make them safe for swimming.
The agreement was announced at an Aug. 29 press conference.
“Our lakes are for everyone to enjoy,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “And while the bigger work continues to reduce what causes toxic algae blooms and improve the health of the lakes we love, we want to make sure families can get out and safely enjoy these waters.”
The news conference was held at Warner Beach, where the next Clean Beach Treatment System is to be installed. The county recently built systems at Goodland County Park and Lake Mendota.
They have provided safe areas for public swimming and reportedly eliminated beach closures.
“Often algae blooms close our beaches at the peak of the summer swim season,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “This partnership with Dane County to install Clean Beach Treatment Systems will keep key city beaches open most of the summer for families to enjoy.”
Each treatment system would utilize a barrier that sections off an area of water along the beach. E-coli and algae blooms would be removed from the area via pumps and treatment of the water.
Madison’s mayor said the systems represent the larger effort to clean area lakes.
“We will, of course, continue to work to remove phosphorous and other pollutants,” Rhodes-Conway said, “so that in the long term, all our lakes will be enjoyable all the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.