The Waunakee girls’ swim team is finally home.
After their home pool was out of commission for much of their early-season practices, the Warriors hosted their first meet of the season on Tuesday: the Badger North Relays.
Badger North Relays
Though not a typical meet, Waunakee’s depth and talent were put on full display over the course of 12 relay events. The Warriors took first place out of the eight Badger North teams present with 202 points, topping second-place DeForest by 32.
“You can go ‘OK, this isn’t our regular format here. Let’s just relax and do our thing. Let’s just swim,’” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Heather Frank of the team’s mindset going into an unconventional relay meet.
The first race of the evening set the tone for the Warriors. Waunakee’s team of Kajsa Rosenkvist, Makenzie Wallace, Abi Schmeiser and Grace Blitz won the 400 medley relay in a time of 4:09.82 to put the team in the lead early.
Waunakee claimed victories in five more races throughout the meet: the 4x100 IM relay team of Alaina Sautebin, Ella Graf, Tessa Pauls and Wallace (4:28.28), the 200 butterfly relay team of Sydney Schumacher, Allie Hoffman, Brooke Bound and Dylan Ryniak (2:01.12), the 200 backstroke relay team of Sautebin, Rosenkvist, Graf and Schmeiser (1:55.24), the freshman/sophomore 200 freestyle relay team of Ryniak, Schumacher, Bound and Blitz (1:49.43) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Rosenkvist, Blitz, Wallace and Schmeiser (3:48.28).
“I was really proud,” said Frank. “Really happy to watch them and see them perform and be excited.”
Two more Warrior relays claimed second-place finishes: the 500 freestyle (50-100-150-200) relay team of Hannah Grindle, Hoffman, Megan Maxfield and Ryniak (5:20.91) and the 200 medley relay team of Sautebin, Pauls, Schumacher and Maxfield (2:05.07).
After back-to-back wins in their first two meets of the season, the Warriors held their first dual meet of the year against River Valley the following Tuesday, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition.
Waunakee’s next competition will take place Saturday morning, when they’ll travel to Brookfield East for an invite against some of the top competition in the state. Start time is scheduled for 1 p.m.
