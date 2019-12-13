It’s safe to say Friday wasn’t quite the start the Waunakee wrestling team was hoping for.
“We knew coming in it was going to be tight; they’re solid. They’ve got a lot of good wrestlers…” Waunakee’s Head Coach Mark Natzke said of Waunakee’s opponent: the Baraboo Thunderbirds. “We had some tough breaks. They outwrestled us a couple weights.”
Baraboo 41,
Waunakee 33
Early on, things seemed to be going Waunakee’s way. The Warriors scored wins in each of their first three matches – Nolan Taylor at 120 via forfeit, Kolby Heinz at 126 via pin and Nick Schweitzer at 132 via technical fall – to go up 17-0.
Baraboo then took the next two matches, but following Berhett Statz’s win by pin at 152, Waunakee was still in good shape, leading 23-7.
The Thunderbirds racked up wins at each of the following six weights – five by pin – to take an insurmountable 41-23 lead over the Warriors with only two matches remaining. Coltan Nechvatal and Jayden Freie each earned victories – Nechvatal by pin at 106 and Freie by major decision at 113 – to wrap up the match, making the final score 41-33.
Though the loss was a setback, Natzke maintains the Warriors still have the ability to realize their potential as the season progresses.
“It’s one dual meet in December. Our goal is not about winning duals in December; it’s where we are at the end of the year,” said Natzke. “We’re still in position where we can still accomplish our goals. We can still win a conference title, we can still look to regionals, sectionals… It’s going to make things tougher, but it’s still attainable.”
Waunakee had little time to think about Friday’s result; the team traveled to Campbellsport the next morning to compete in the Campbellsport Cougar Invite.
Campbellsport Cougar Invite
The Warriors responded to Friday’s tough loss with a dominating performance in Campbellsport, taking first place in 10 weight classes en route to racking up 246.5 points to take first place out of eight teams.
“That’s the nice thing about Friday night duals: there’s not a whole lot of time to think about it and mope about bad results,” Natzke added. “You get an opportunity on Saturday to make amends for it. I think we did that.”
Taking first place on Saturday were Freie at 106, Heinz at 120, Gabe Guralski at 126, Nick Schweitzer at 132, Sam Lorenz at 138, Braysen Ellis at 145, Statz at 152, Dan Ford at 170, Kael Johnson at 182 and Jack Schweitzer at 195. One more wrestler – Kyle Wilcox at 145 – lost only to Ellis in his weight class to place second.
“Nick Schweitzer was pretty dominant; he was getting after guys and scoring a lot of points,” Natzke said when asked who impressed him on Saturday. “One thing he’s improved on since last year is breaking matches open.”
Waunakee will travel to Portage on Friday for their second Badger North dual of the season, followed by a return home on Saturday morning to host a tournament. Start time at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse is scheduled for 10 a.m.
