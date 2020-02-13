NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 12, 1925
The Waunakee City Basketball team lost to Windsor Monday evening at Riphahn’s Hall by a score of 12-4.
Miss Loretta Noltner and Anthony Kaltenberg were united in marriage in St. Andrew’s Church, Verona, on Feb. 4.
Harvey Burr has been drawn to serve on the March term of the Circuit Court jury at Madison.
The Waunakee Fire Department is holding a stag supper at the Brausen Hotel Tuesday, Feb. 24.
Martin Langeteig, 35, of Norway Grove, died at a Madison hospital Tuesday morning.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 14, 1935
Rev. Michael J. Jacobs has been appointed pastor of St. John’s Church here in place of Father Hausner.
Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Koltes observed their 40th wedding anniversary in Florida on Monday, Feb. 11.
Christ Ripp, who was recently injured in an auto accident, is able to be up and around again.
The high school basketball team defeated Lodi there by a score of 31-18. Joe Kessenich scored eight points.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
February 15, 1940
Thirteen Hours Devotion was held at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Monday, Feb. 12.
Miss Charlotte LaCrosse fell on the ice two weeks ago and fractured her elbow.
The Waunakee Merchants basketball team lost to Arlington there Tuesday night 59-36.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 15, 1945
Hubert Lamberty, 88, father of Henry Lamberty, died Saturday at his home east of Poynette.
Mrs. R.J. Corcoran has completed 1,280 hours of Red Cross work in a period of one year.
Word has been received that Sgt. Joseph Hellenbrand is now serving with the U.S. Army in Wales.
Cpl. and Mrs. Jerome Meyer observed their first wedding anniversary on Monday.
Jim Endres and Bob Bernards, both members of the senior class, have enlisted in the Navy.
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Wagner of Ashton announce the birth of a daughter on Feb. 7.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
February 16, 1950
Miss Mary Kaltenberg and Jerome Breunig were united in marriage in St. John’s Church here on Saturday, Jan. 28.
We had the heaviest snowfall of the season Monday when around 10 inches fell and was thrown around by a high wind.
Miss Florence Walsh and Clayton A. Auchue were united in marriage in St. Mary of the Lake Church on Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Clem Hensen of Sun Prairie announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital Feb. 13.
The high school basketball team defeated Prairie du Sac Thursday night by a score of 43-41.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
February 11, 1960
The Waunakee Civic Club basketball team was defeated by the Harlem Chics (all colored girls team) Sunday evening in the big basketball event of the season.
Ronald E. Tuggel, seaman, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene J. Tuggel of River Road, Waunakee, is serving with the fleet based in Norfolk, Va.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Leo Heimbecker, Dane, on Sunday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
February 12, 1970
Congressman Bob Kastenmeier announced this week that some village residents will be eligible for home mail delivery service.
Steve Bernards, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bernards, Waunakee, received the highest religious award for Scouting, the Ad Altare Dei Award.
Frank Koch was the honored guest at a surprise birthday party, marking his 80th birthday on Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Municipal Building in Waunakee.
Winners of the St. Mary of the Lake Pinewood Derby were Mike Prochaska and Jeff Ziegler.
FORTY YEARS AGO
February 7, 1980
While St. Valentine’s Day takes its name after at least one Christian saint, the holiday itself traces its roots all the way back to pre-Christian times in Rome. Held on Feb. 14, it was originally at Lupercalia, a time when boys would draw the names of girls from an urn and exchange decorative gifts with them.
Mr. and Mrs. Doug Alf, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter born on Monday, Feb. 4, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee bowler Loran Schulz is on an apparent hot streak as he recorded two more National Honor Counts during the past week at the Waun-A-Bowl.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
February 15, 1990
The 250 or so people who attended a special school district meeting voted in favor of renting classroom space at St. Martin’s School in Martinsville. Three candidates – Patrick Gage, Robert Manske and Paul Weitzer – were on the ballot for the seat representing Waunakee on the school board, but Gage has withdrawn from the race. A primary will be held Feb. 20.
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Meyer, Waunakee, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 20. Leonard and the former Josephine Kuchera were married on Feb. 20, 1930, at St. Raphael’s Church in Madison.
Four Waunakee wrestlers – Brent Davenport, Shane Sparby, Scott Maly and Ashley Barbian – advanced to WIAA sectional competition at the regional qualifier.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
February 10, 2000
After failing to come to a consensus on a plan for additional school facilities, the Waunakee school board is asking the voters to approve three resolutions and one to exceed the state revenue cap.
The portion of Bong Road in Waunakee is about to undergo a name change to Arboretum Road, but some feel a legacy of the Bong brothers is being lost.
Residents at the Waunakee Manor will show their art work in a show that Waunakee students are helping to organize.
TEN YEARS AGO
February 11, 2010
It’s official – four school-related questions will appear on the ballot April 6. Monday night, the Waunakee school board passed five resolutions to make April’s referendum a reality.
Although a library is not in the cards for now, the Waunakee Village Board may seek other development proposals for the E. Main and N. Madison Street site.
Turning Heads Salon will soon offer more services, making it a one-stop location for spa offerings.
