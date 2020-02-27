The Waunakee girls’ basketball team closed their regular season in a big way, defeating Baraboo in their second-most lopsided win of the year on Thursday.
Waunakee 68,
Baraboo 26
It quickly became apparent that the Thunderbirds would not be upsetting the Warriors’ senior night. While Waunakee’s offense was clicking, the Warriors clamped down defensively on the other end of the court, limiting Baraboo to just 12 points before halftime.
The Warriors benefited from a well-rounded attack; seven Warrior players notched at least five points, led by Caitlyn Lynch’s season-high 14.
As the game continued into the second half, Waunakee’s lead continued to grow. The Warrior advantage ballooned from 18 at the half to 42 by the time the final horn rang, giving the team their third consecutive victory.
Behind Lynch’s game-high 14 points were Melanie Watson with 11 and Anne Dotzler with eight. Lauren Meudt and Ashley Sawicki each chipped in seven points, while Brooke Ehle and Elena Maier both scored five. Lauren Statz tacked on four, followed by Kylee Grabarski with three. Taylor Swalve and Kyla Saleh rounded out the scoring with two points each.
With the regular season now complete, Waunakee’s record stands at 17-5 (10-4 Badger North). As the third-seeded team in their sectional, the Warriors will open the postseason at home against Janesville Parker on Friday, with the winner slated to play either Lake Geneva Badger or Madison East the following night. Tip time for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
