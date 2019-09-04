NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 2, 1924
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Schwoegler of the Town of Vienna announce the birth of a son on Friday, Sept. 26.
The Waunakee Fire Department will have a parade on Main Street on Thursday, Fire Prevention Day.
The building formerly occupied by Nick Miller on Main Street is being repaired, and there is some talk that a bakery will occupy it.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 4, 1934
Mr. and Mrs. John Klingelhofer were very surprised by a group of relatives Sunday in honor of their 15th wedding anniversary.
Herman Stumph died at the age of 58 at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 27.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
October 5, 1939
The Dane County American Legion Round-Up will be held tonight (Thursday) starting with a parade.
The high school football team lost to DeForest Thursday night by a score of 31-0.
Father Hillenbrand of Ashton has been moved to Port Washington, and Father Schneider will go to Ashton.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 5, 1944
Arthur M. Hanson, 36, died Saturday morning at a Madison hospital following injuries received in an auto accident. He was a fieldman at the Waunakee Canning Company.
Otto Leverenz has been secured as band instructor at the high school this year, although somewhat late.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
October 6, 1949
Mr. and Mrs. Al Mezera of Janesville announce the birth of a son on Friday, Sept. 30.
Mr. and Mrs. George Kessenich observed their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday at a family gathering.
Mr. and Mrs. Claude Klein are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Mrs. Barbara Roessler will observe her 80th birthday anniversary on Monday, Oct. 10.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 1, 1959
A surprise farewell party was held at the Jack Laufenberg home at Ashton Saturday evening for the Ervin Schwenns, who moved to Waunakee this week.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Miller will observe their 32nd anniversary on Sunday.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 2, 1969
School bus driver James A. Ripp, 26, Waunakee, was praised by county police Thursday for preventing a serious accident when his bus, carrying about 25 children to St. Mary of the Lake School, slid out of control on rain slicked Hwy. CV just north of the airport.
Larry D. Ruegsegger, 21, Dane, was killed at about 12:20 a.m. Monday when his car struck a street sign cement base in Dane.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 4, 1979
Two Waunakee women Monday presented the village board with a petition signed by 242 residents requesting sidewalks along the west side of South Street from School Drive to Simon Crestway.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 5, 1989
A senior center located in the lower level of the library is home for all senior activities including a nutrition site, meals on wheels, club meetings and county-wide programs.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 30, 1999
Concerns about Y2K caused Waunakee Utilities to prepare extra precautions in the 100 days up to the new year.
Brooke Joseph, 4, passed away after a fight with brain cancer on Sept. 26.
District. This former basketball coach and assistant principal prefers fall to the rest of the year.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 24, 2009
As the time nears for the school board to hone in on plans for a February referendum, the board held a public listening session and informational meeting Sept. 15 in the high school’s performing arts center.
Since a committee formed to map a North Mendota parkway completed its work last week, the ball is, as they say, in the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) court. The $100,000 earmarked for engineer work is now spent, and that committee has proceeded as far as it can in planning an east-west connection between Hwy. 12 and Hwy. 113.
Several Wisconsin legislators – including those representing the Dane County area – want to re-regulate the state’s payday lending industry.
