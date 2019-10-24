What a difference a year makes.
For Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski, a year was the difference between an early exit at subsectionals in 2018 and a berth in the WIAA State Tennis Tournament in 2019.
WIAA State Tournament
“The biggest thing is confidence,” Waunakee’s Head Coach Chris Nuenthel said helped his No. 1 doubles team this year. “Last year was the first time they played together, and they played some really tough teams. They had a big win last year against Neenah; that boosted their confidence. But in our subsectional, if you don’t get a high seed, it’s hard to get out of. This year, we set ourselves up to get a high seed and got second in a tough sectional.”
By virtue of their second-place finish at sectionals, Ripp and Sowinski squared off against Abby Ostermann and Jeanmarie Lorentz of Kimberly in the first round of the WIAA State Tournament Thursday morning at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
It took a handful of games for Waunakee’s pair to get settled in. After four games, the match was tied 2-2, with each side winning their service games.
With Kimberly serving in the fifth game, Waunakee was finally able to earn the first non-service victory of the match on a Ripp overhand; with the win, the Warriors took control of the match.
Over the course of four games, Waunakee went from trailing 1-2 to leading 5-2.
“Stay positive and cheer each other on,” Sowinski said of how she and Ripp recovered from a slow start.
The teams split the following two games, giving Waunakee the first-set victory.
In the second set, Ripp and Sowinski again trailed early; this time, they were down 0-2. Sparked by a win the next game on a Ripp ace, Waunakee won four of the next five games to take a 4-3 lead over Kimberly.
With momentum on their side, Waunakee’s duo finished the match strong, winning the final two games to take the 6-3, 6-3 win and advance to the second round.
“We both worked really hard in the offseason – both in training and tennis – and we came out every game,” Ripp said. “Knowing this is my senior season, this is my last shot, so we just put it all on the court.”
Awaiting Waunakee in the second round was Arrowhead’s doubles team of sisters Grace and Hannah Cady.
Against Arrowhead, Waunakee battled to deuce in three of the first four games. Arrowhead’s duo was able to hit shots at timely points, scoring wins in all four games to take a commanding early lead.
“The difference was experience,” said Nuenthel. “Grace is a senior and has been here all four years. She was very good at keeping her sister calm. When they needed something big, she came up with big points.
On a roll, Arrowhead closed the first set 6-0, and continued on to win the first three games of the second set. Though Waunakee was able to snag a game after going down 0-3, the Warhawks’ team won the final three games to close out the match 6-0, 6-1, bringing an end to Ripp and Sowinski’s season
“Today, they were just better at placing it where we’re not,” added Nuenthel.
Waunakee’s No. 1 doubles team ends their season with a 17-9 record, including 1-1 at the state tournament and runner-up finishes at both their sectional and conference tournament.
“It was a great season,” said Nuenthel.
