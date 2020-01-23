Two meets. Two more season-high marks for the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics team.
Waunakee-DeForest hosted Sauk Prairie in Tuesday before heading to Watertown on Saturday for an invitational meet, with each meet marking a new best score of the season for the team.
Waunakee-DeForest 128.275,
Sauk Prairie 118.55
Against the Eagles, Waunakee-DeForest’s best team performance came in their final event of the night: the floor exercise. Kirsten Beery took first with a score of 8.325, and a trio of her teammates were right on her heels.
In a three-way tie for second place were Savannah Treinen, Ashley Domask and Lexi Burgard, who all scored an 8.15.
Domask also placed third on the uneven bars with a 7.875 en route to placing second overall in the all around competition with a 31.025.
Caylee Powers posted the top score of the night on uneven bars with an 8.3.
Waunakee-DeForest’s Sydney Thompson posted a pair of second-place finishes on both the balance beam and the vault. On the beam, Thompson’s score of 8.25 – marking her second no-fall routine of the season – was followed in third place by Beery.
“For beam, we work on sticking…” said Waunakee-DeForest’s Head Coach Brittany Hoffman. “When they stick it, it’s a big deal.”
On vault, Thompson posted an 8.1, which was closely followed by Kenzie Roepke in third with an 8.05.
The team then hit the road on Saturday, traveling to Watertown.
Watertown Invitational
Out of eight teams in Watertown, Waunakee-DeForest took fourth place with a total team score of 129.975. The mark was 2.25 points higher than the team’s best score heading into the week: a 127.725 posted a week earlier in Wisconsin Rapids. It represented the third consecutive meet the team had set a new season-best score.
“We’re really working on our form; that’s what the judges keep telling that we need to work on. That’s what I’ve been pushing during practice,” said Hoffman. “I feel like this could be one of our best seasons yet if they keep going the way they’re going.”
Waunakee-DeForest had a pair of gymnasts record top-10 finishes; Powers took ninth on the uneven bars with an 8.45, and Beery took 10th on the balance beam with an 8.4. Domask took 11th in both the floor exercise – with an 8.55 – and the all around with a score of 32.6.
“We hope to continue to improve as we are getting closer to conference and sectionals,” added Hoffman.
Waunakee-DeForest’s next competition will come on Friday, when they travel to Baraboo for a dual meet against the Thunderbirds. Start time in Baraboo is scheduled for 6 p.m.
