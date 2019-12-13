It’s still early, but the Waunakee girls’ basketball team may have put together one of their best defensive performances of the season on Friday at Mount Horeb.
The Warriors limited the host Vikings to just 23 points, playing stifling defense to earn their first conference victory of the season.
Waunakee 46,
Mount Horeb 23
Elena Maier nearly outscored the Vikings on her own; Waunakee’s guard tallied a game-high 22 points as the Warriors built their lead early. The Warriors’ lead hit double digits in the first half, boosted by allowing just 11 first-half points to Mount Horeb.
At halftime, Waunakee’s lead stood at 25-11. In the second half, it was more of the same.
Waunakee’s defense limited the Vikings to 12 points after halftime, and the Warrior lead continued to grow. By the time the clock hit all zeroes, Waunakee had the 46-23 win in hand.
Contributing to Waunakee’s point total behind Maier’s 22 points were Kailee Meeker with five and Lauren Meudt with four. Anne Dotzler and Brooke Ehle each tacked on three points, while Melanie Watson and Ava Bryan rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Waunakee, now 3-1 (1-0 Badger North) traveled to Portage the following Tuesday to take on the Warriors, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition. The Warriors will return home next Tuesday, when they host the defending Badger North and Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers of Beaver Dam. Tip time at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
