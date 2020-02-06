Ten games.
That’s how long the Waunakee girls’ basketball team had gone without losing when they squared off against the Golden Beavers of Beaver Dam on Saturday.
To get to that point, the Warriors earned a pair of victories earlier in the week against Portage and Madison La Follette.
Waunakee 66,
Portage 20
Everything seemed to be going Waunakee’s way in the first half against Portage on Tuesday. Waunakee outscored Portage 34-7 before halftime, making for little suspense as the second half opened.
Waunakee’s perimeter game was particularly on-point; the Warriors hit a total of 12 three-pointers in the game as they built their substantial lead. Brooke Ehle led the team, sinking four shots from beyond the arc.
With the game well in hand, Waunakee’s starters gave way to their bench in the second half; a total of 10 players added to the final score.
Ehle led the way with 12 points, followed by Elena Maier and Caitlyn Lynch with 10. Anne Dotzler chipped in eight points, while Lauren Meudt and Melanie Watson each scored five. Kylee Grabarski tallied four points, Elsa Stedman tacked on three, while Lauren Statz and Kyla Saleh rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Waunakee then hit the road on Thursday to square off against Big 8 foe Madison La Follette.
Waunakee 54,
Madison La Follette 50
The Warriors struggled early to contain the Lancers’ Evelyn Walker. Walker – who accounted for 20 points and 17 rebounds on the night – was instrumental in building a five-point halftime lead for La Follette.
Heading into the second half trailing 27-22, Waunakee relied on a balanced approach to mount their comeback. Four players – Maier, Meudt, Ehle and Watson – were responsible for 44 of the Warriors’ 54 points. Fourteen of those points came from the free throw line, which proved to be crucial in a game ultimately decided by just four points: 54-50.
Maier led the Warriors with 13 points, followed by Meudt with 12 and Ehle with 10. Watson recorded nine points, while Dotzler scored four. Statz, Grabarski and Ashley Sawicki rounded out the scoring with two points each.
This gave Waunakee a 10-game winning streak heading into a tough contest against the defending Division 2 State Champion Golden Beavers of Beaver Dam.
Beaver Dam 71,
Waunakee 23
Little went in Waunakee’s favor against Beaver Dam. The Golden Beavers jumped out to a quick lead and only continued to build upon their lead as the game progressed. Midway through the first half, the Golden Beavers’ lead stood at 24-7.
When halftime arrived, Beaver Dam’s lead stood at 37-12.
The second half continued in similar fashion, as the Golden Beavers’ lead ballooned to 47 points by the time the final horn rang. When the game ended, Waunakee’s 10-game winning streak was snapped with the 71-23 defeat.
Maier led the Warriors with six points, followed by Ehle, Watson, Ebba Harrison and Ava Bryan with three apiece. Grabarski and Sawicki each scored two points, while Dotzler rounded out the scoring with one point.
Waunakee – sporting a 14-4 (7-3 Badger North) record – looked to start a new win streak on Tuesday when they hosted DeForest. The results of Tuesday’s contest were not available for this week’s edition.
Waunakee next plays at Reedsburg on Friday; tip time at Reedsburg High School is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
