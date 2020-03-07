It was a tale of two halves in Sun Prairie.
The Waunakee boys’ basketball team could do no wrong in the first half on Saturday, opening up an enormous lead over the host Cardinals of Sun Prairie. A determined Cardinal squad, however, ensured the WIAA Regional Title didn’t come easy for the Warriors.
Waunakee 77,
Sun Prairie 70
Waunakee used Sun Prairie’s aggression against them early, forcing two of the Cardinals’ top three players into foul trouble early. First, it was Sun Prairie forward Delaware Hale who picked up his third foul of the game after just five minutes of play; later, guard Colin Schaefer earning his second foul less than four minutes later.
“We thought that the way we play compared to how they play, they could have some foul trouble,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Dana MacKenzie. “Tonight, it worked out the way we planned. Regardless, we just played hard and played well together.”
Leading 17-14, the Warriors tore off a 17-4 run with Sun Prairie’s top two players relegated to the bench to up their advantage to 34-18. Caden Hough and Jaxson Zibell were particularly lethal from three, combining to make five three-pointers in the first half.
“I think we kind of shocked them early; I don’t know if they expected what we were,” added MacKenzie.
Following a brief burst – four points in 30 seconds – upon Schaefer’s return, Waunakee scored seven of the half’s final nine points to take a 41-24 lead into the locker room.
“It changes everything,” said Sun Prairie’s Head Coach Jeff Boos. “When you lose two starters and two guys that have been your go-to guys, offensively it changes everything.”
In the second half, the Cardinals quickly re-focused in an effort to save their season.
“We spread it out a little differently,” Boos added. “Tried to stay more in the middle of the floor and get penetration down the lane and not so much on the sides as we did in the first half.”
Waunakee’s lead – which was as many as 21 points early in the second half, gradually began to dwindle. Upon making his return to the court, Schaefer and Hale proved to be a menace for the Warrior defense, scoring 29 of their combined 42 points after the break.
Schaefer cut the lead to single digits with a slashing drive down the lane with 9:15 to go, making a game that – only five minutes earlier – appeared headed toward a blowout.
With Waunakee’s lead still at eight points with 6:56 to play, Sun Prairie’s big three finally got some much-needed help. Dawson Hughes and Sylvester Wave both sunk clutch shots, and Hale’s three-point play off a steal and assist from Schaefer gave the Cardinals – at long last – a one-point lead – 63-62 – with 4:30 showing on the clock
“We did a heck of a job of battling back,” said Boos.
The two teams traded shots over the ensuing two minutes, with a Caden Nelson bucket putting Waunakee up 68-65 with 2:30 to go.
On the ensuing possession, Jack Dotzler made the defensive play of the night for the Warriors, drawing a charge on Hale to give Waunakee the chance to extend their lead to two possessions. With the Cardinals forced to send the Warriors to the free-throw line, Waunakee took advantage. The Warriors made 9 of 11 – including each of the final six by Nelson and Keller – from the charity stripe in the game’s final 78 seconds to clinch the WIAA Regional Championship.
“It’s just make one of them; extend the game,” Keller said of his mindset when he stepped to the line, up 73-70 with 10.8 seconds left. “The goal was both of them, but if I could get one, I was happy.”
Zibell led the Warriors on the night with 20 points, followed by 18 from Keller and 16 from Hough. Nelson added 15 points, while Dotzler scored five. Casey Fischer tacked on two points and Jake May rounded out the scoring with one point.
“We were gritty,” MacKenzie said of his team’s finish. “We made plays; when we got down one, we started making plays and hitting free throws… “These guys are something special.”
The win advances the Warriors onto the WIAA Sectional Semifinal against Madison La Follette, which will be held in Verona. Tip time is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.
