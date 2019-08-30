The Wauktoberfest Committee has been gearing up for the village’s annual German celebration, which will take place at Endres Manufacturing grounds Sept. 13-15. Polka’s been a big focus.
President Mary Jo Gatzke said it’s important to have authentic music at the event.
“We tried to bring in some more polka bands this year to keep it German-themed,” Gatzke said. “So we’ve added a lot more polka. That’s new. We’ve had polka in the past, but we have some new people coming in this year…So there’ll be polka every day.”
The Big Squeeze Accordion Band has been scheduled to kick things off Friday night at 4:30 pm, with the Tuba Dan Band following them up Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m.
Those who don’t appreciate polka might want to stop by Saturday night.
“We’ve brought in the Cheap Shots,” Gatzke said, “who we found on the Budweiser Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair. They can play every song you know by heart. It’s awesome. They’re a really good band. They win state contests every year for best vocal band and things like that.”
Sunday has been devoted entirely to traditional music, with two popular polka bands performing throughout the day. The Bob Klinger Band and the Gary Beal Band have both been scheduled.
Gatzke said music is just a small part of the entertainment at Wauktoberfest, though.
“We have so many different things,” Gatzke said. “There’s many events on Saturday afternoon and Sunday…There are a lot of events that people can come and sign up for. They can sign up ahead of time, or sign up at the event itself.”
Visitors looking to take it all in could get an aerial view of the village from a helicopter, starting Friday night and into the following day – when Wautoberfest’s most popular events take place.
The annual Blessing of the Beer has been scheduled for noon on Saturday.
“The Blessing of the Beer is always a big hit,” Gatzke said. “That’s when we kick off the beer tasting. We usually have a priest out there, and he blesses the beer. And then the beer tasting opens. It’s a lot of fun.”
Those with a strong stomach could take part in the Limburger Cheese Eating Contest at 3 p.m., and wash it down with a drink during the three-hour Happy Schnapps Combo performance starting at 4 p.m.
Men might want to prepare themselves for the infamous Frau Carry, which takes place at 4 p.m.
However, some might be wise to sit it out at the sauerkraut-eating contest – starting at 5 p.m., leading into the Beer Keg Race half an hour later.
“It’s a lot of the same events as year’s past,” Gatzke said. “We try to keep the ones that do well. All the contests do pretty well, and they’re just fun to watch. So most of the stuff we bring back each year. But we’re always trying to make it better.”
Gatzke said a full schedule of events can be found online, at wauktoberfest.com.
