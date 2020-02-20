With the Badger Conference Meet upcoming, the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics team appears to be peaking at the right time.
In their final competition before conference, Waunakee-DeForest set a new season-best score at the Platteville Invitational on Saturday.
Platteville Invitational
Waunakee-DeForest placed second out of 12 teams, recording 133.775 points.
Ashley Domask led the way, posting a pair of top-10 performances in the floor exercise and balance beam en route to scoring a 33.95 in the all around competition. Domask’s score on floor was the highest-scoring Waunakee-DeForest performance on the day with an eighth-place 8.8, while her fifth-place finish on the balance beam was an 8.6. Lexi Burgard finished four spots behind Domask in the all around with a score of 32.45.
Caylee Powers was the highest-placing Waunakee-DeForest gymnast, taking fourth on the uneven bars with a score of 8.75.
“The gymnasts really had one of their best meets...” said Waunakee-DeForest’s Head Coach Brittany Hoffman. “We are so unbelievably proud of them and all the hard work they have put in to this season.”
Saturday’s season-best performance was preceded by a dual meet at Monona Grove.
Waunakee-DeForest 130.0
Monona Grove 119.6
As a team, Waunakee-DeForest took first and second in all four events on Friday, with Domask and Powers each taking two.
Domask won the floor exercise with a score of 9.0, while Powers took the bars with an 8.5. The two tied for first on the vault, each posting an 8.2. Beery earned the final win of the night for the team, taking the beam with an 8.050.
Beery also took second in both the uneven bars (8.0) and floor exercise (8.5); she shared the spot on floor with teammate Savannah Treinen. Caylee Powers took second on balance beam, posting a score of 7.85.
Domask and Burgard each secured the top two spots in the all around; Domask took first with a 32.8, followed by Burgard’s 31.65.
The gymnasts return home Saturday, when they’ll host conference. Start time in Waunakee is scheduled for 10 a.m.
