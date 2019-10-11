Twice last week, the Waunakee girls’ swim team hosted meets; twice, they walked away with a win.
On Tuesday, the Warriors bested their rival DeForest in a home dual, followed by another win five days later on Saturday morning at the Warrior Swim Invitational.
Waunakee 101,
DeForest 69
“DeForest has a lot of good girls this year,” said Allie Hoffman. “We were really excited to swim against them and have some good competition. Personally, I was nervous throughout it; I think it helped people swim fast.”
Waunakee opened a gap against the Norskies by winning eight of the meet’s 11 races, including all three relays. Ella Graf, Makenzie Wallace, Abi Schmeiser and Grace Blitz opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay in 1:55.23, setting the tone for the night.
Waunakee also got relay victories by Kajsa Rosenkvist, Dylan Ryniak, Alaina Sautebin and Blitz in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.96) and by Blitz, Rosenkvist, Wallace and Schmeiser in the 400 freestyle relay (3:52.62).
Wallace and Schmeiser each added a pair of individual wins, Wallace in the 200 freestyle (2:03.85) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.31) and Schmeiser in the 200 individual medley (2:15.16) and 100 butterfly (1:00.06). Ryniak was the final Warrior to win an individual race, taking the 500 freestyle in 5:39.02.
Waunakee recorded eight more top-3 finishes. Coming in second were Sautebin in the 200 individual medley (2:22.17) and 100 backstroke (1:03.86), Blitz in the 50 freestyle (26.48) and Ella Graf in the 100 butterfly (1:05.28). Third place finishers included Rosenkvist in the 50 freestyle (27.05), Tessa Pauls in the 100 freestyle (1:01.02), Graf in the 100 backstroke (1:03.91) and Ashlyn Jakacki in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.67).
“We’re still pushing through it at this point in the season, trying to lower those times as much as possible,” said Hannah Grindle.
The Warriors then had the rest of the week to prepare for Saturday’s home invitational meet against six other schools.
Warrior Swim Invitational
Out of the seven teams competing at the Waunakee High School’s Aquatic Center, the Warriors took the top spot by racking up 562 points, 73 ahead of second-place Monona Grove.
In a slightly different format, Saturday’s meet had a total of 14 events, four of which were relays. Waunakee won a total of five races and finished in second place in seven more.
Rosenkvist, Ryniak, Sautebin and Blitz won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.29, while Blitz, Sautebin, Wallace and Schmeiser teamed up to take the 400 freestyle relay in 3:50.22.
Taking individual races were Schmeiser in the 100 butterfly (1:00.08), Ryniak in the 500 freestyle (5:40.81) and Wallace in the 50 breaststroke (32.71).
Waunakee took second in the remaining two relays; the team of Graf, Wallace, Schmeiser and Blitz finished the 200 medley relay in 1:54.91, and the 300 freestyle (50/100/50/100) relay team of Rosenkvist, Ryniak, Pauls and Wallace touched the wall in 2:50.96.
Individual second-place finishes for the Warriors included Megan Maxfield in the 500 freestyle (5:42.13), Schmeiser in the 200 freestyle (1:59.00), Sautebin in the 50 backstroke (29.90), Blitz in the 50 freestyle (26.72) and Graf in the 100 backstroke (1:03.00).
Saturday’s meet represented Waunakee’s final non-dual meet before conference.
“Our coach and all of us are hoping to put up some good times – especially leading into conference – so we can have some of those good seed times,” added Hoffman.
Waunakee returned home the following Tuesday to compete in another conference dual against Lodi, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition. The Warriors will hit the road the following Tuesday in another conference dual at Portage. Start time in Portage is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.