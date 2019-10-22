If this was the last game the Waunakee boys’ soccer team will play on their home grass, it was quite a send-off. Ending the game with all seniors on the field, Waunakee closed out final home game of the season with a victory.
“To me, that was a strong representation of what this program’s all about,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Dave Kettner. “It’s all about family, and it’s all about what this place means to a lot of people: not only the guys who are leaving here and playing their last game on this field, but for all those groups that have been here before. I’m very proud of this program as a whole, not only for the last two years but Coach Kliminski before that, Genova before that, Tok before that, all the others before that, I think this is a good representation of what the program has been about.”
The Warriors bested the Purple Knights of Beloit Memorial 4-1 in their postseason opener, advancing onto the next round of the playoffs.
Waunakee 4,
Beloit Memorial 1
The Purple Knights got the game’s first shot on goal, sending the ball toward Waunakee goaltender Joey Fuhremann just four minutes after play began. Fuhremann made the save, and the Warrior offense’s response came swiftly.
Less than a minute later, Mason Lee found Jacob Mouille near the Purple Knights’ goal; Mouille did the rest, beating Memorial’s keeper to net the first score of the game.
“It was important [to score early] because we know they have goal-scoring threats,” said Mouille. “Getting one in doesn’t hurt.”
Beloit Memorial continued to take their chances, and soon were able to score the equalizer. In the game’s 14th minute, the Purple Knights booted a long shot from outside the box just over Fuhremann’s outstretched hand to even the game at one goal apiece.
Both defenses leaned on increasingly physical play as the game wore on, with the referee allowing a significant amount of contact early.
With the game’s outcome still in doubt, Mouille gave the Warriors a huge boost starting in the 30th minute. Mouille took a free kick from just outside the box and bent the ball around Memorial’s keeper to put Waunakee back in the lead.
Waunakee’s forward wasn’t done, either. Less than three minutes later, Mouille doubled the Warriors’ lead by blasting a shot past the keeper off a rebound from Cole Kettner.
Up 3-1, Waunakee’s defense did a consistent job of keeping the Purple Knights in front of them; a late scrum near Waunakee’s goal nearly resulted in a goal, however, and ultimately did result in a halftime yellow card for Beloit Memorial.
Needing to preserve their two-goal lead in the second half, Fuhremann wasn’t tested often. When he was, though, he came through; Fuhremann made a brilliant save in the 55th minute to keep the Purple Knights off the scoreboard.
In the 71st minute, Lane Miller put the final nail in Beloit Memorial’s coffin, burying a shot on an assist from Mouille to put Waunakee up three goals.
The Warriors were able to hang on from there, taking the 4-1 score through the 90th minute. Overall, Waunakee's offense was in great form, recording nine shots on goal to just two for Beloit Memorial.
The 4-1 score represents a four-goal turnaround from when these teams met previously in the season, when Beloit Memorial won 3-2.
“It was early in the season…” Mouille said of the biggest difference between Waunakee’s first game against Beloit Memorial and tonight. “Early in the season, we don’t really have the gears shifting yet. Coming up at the end, the gears started to shift and we got goals in. We’re just a better team.”
With the win, Waunakee advances onto Saturday’s WIAA Regional Final against Madison West. Start time at Madison College’s Goodman Field is scheduled for 4 p.m.
