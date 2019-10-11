For the Waunakee cross country teams, there are no more tune-ups.
The Warriors ran in their final race before next week’s Badger North Conference meet, competing at the Stoughton Invite on Saturday morning.
Stoughton Invite
Over a stormy weekend, the rain held off just long enough in Stoughton for a quality competition.
“The conditions were wet, but they weren’t bad,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Heather Raffel.
Waunakee’s girls scored a sixth-place finish out of 12 total teams in Stoughton, despite a handful of runners dealing with illness.
“We’ve had some sicknesses that have caught up to us…” said Raffel. “It’s a tough meet.”
Emma Bertz posted the highest finish of the day for the Warriors, crossing the line in 10th place out of a field of 77 runners with a time of 19:58.5. Jordyn Jarvi was the next-fastest finisher for the girls, coming in 32nd place (21:31.2), followed by Brinley Everson in 36th (21:35.5), Kelsey King in 41st (21:49.3) and Anne Dotzler in 47th (22:15.7). Waunakee’s final two runners, not factoring into scoring were Jenna Schiffman in 55th (22:37.1) and Warren Ambord in 62nd (23:00.8).
As a team, Waunakee racked up 166 points: 36 behind fifth-place Monona Grove.
Waunakee’s boys came in 10th overall at Stoughton, scoring a total of 279 points.
Drew Regnier led the way, cracking the 18-minute mark for the second straight meet in a time of 17:52.7 to place 45th. Behind him scoring points were Coleson Lincoln in 54th (18:12.7), Evan Voge in 56th (18:23.0), Todd Niles in 60th (18:30.4) and Baylor Smith in 64th (18:34.8). The final two finishers for the boys were Kyle Davis in 66th (18:49.0) and Alex Korth in 68th (18:56.9).
“For boys, I just feel like there’s a little bit of tightening up we need to do… “Raffel added. “They ran out of their mind last weekend. This weekend, it was a consistency thing; it’s nice to see that they’re consistent in their times… They’re really close to what they’ve run before. We had a lot of second-best performances for a career on both sides.”
With the Badger North Conference Meet now barely a week away, Waunakee’s focus turns to preparing for their next races on Oct. 19.
“We’re going to have a harder week this week…” said Raffel. “We’re going to pull some kids through conference; the intent is to have them ready for the sectional. Next week, we’ll give them a little bit of a taper before we race.”
Start time on Oct. 19 at Windsor Sports Commons is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
