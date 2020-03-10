Three candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for school board this year. Two candidates, Joel Lewis and Joan Ensign, are in a race for the seat representing the town of Westport and cities of Madison and Middleton.
Although school board seats represent different areas of the district, the community votes on them at large.
Joel Lewis, Westport
Minority candidate Joel Lewis has advocated for greater diversity on the Board of Education.
As a African American man, Lewis said he would bring an alternative perspective to issues that are presented to the board – a perspective that needs to be considered by leaders of such a diverse community.
“Waunakee is growing,” Lewis said. “And that means we have different types of people coming into the area. There’s different ideas, and we see incidents happening in terms of discrimination. So I feel like I can bring a different perspective, especially being an African American male.”
A former NYPD police officer, Lewis moved to Waunakee with his wife and four kids in 2011 after accepting a job at Journey Mental Health (formerly Mental Health Center of Dane County).
He has been a social worker for the county the past seven years.
Lewis said his decision to run for school board followed an alleged incident at a football game, during which a Waunakee player was reported to have used a racial slur against his opponent.
“There was this conversation on social media about a football game where a player called someone the N-word,” Lewis said. “And this was on social media. So you’re hearing about it, but you don’t know what’s true and what’s not true. That was the start of it.”
The 45-year-old said similar incidents occurred at the school which spurred him to take action and advocate for increased communication among the various groups within the community.
Lewis said such dialogue can help avert future crises.
“It’s about bringing more understanding,” Lewis said. “We need to create spaces that allow people to have conversations that are sometimes difficult to have. And I feel like I would definitely be the person to engage the community and also listen.”
When asked about the referendum that could be held in November, Lewis said he would support the option which best accommodates the growth taking place throughout the district.
“It’s definitely needed,” Lewis said. “Obviously, people are concerned about whether their taxes will go up. But the majority of them are probably people who don’t have kids within the school system. I think most of the people moving here now support the schools.”
Lewis received a master’s degree in social work from Marywood University, and now works as a deferred-prosecution case manager for Dane County.
Joan Ensign, Westport
Incumbent Joan Ensign has served three terms on the board of education.
As a retired teacher, Ensign said her experience in education makes her an ideal candidate for a body that governs school policies and procedures.
“I bring some good background and experience,” Ensign said. “And I have a lot of history (within the field of education). So I see things from both sides of the issue. But I stay in the center pretty well. I understand how decisions impact a lot of different components.”
A former educator at Waunakee High School, Ensign grew up in the village and returned to teach here after being offered a job by the school’s principal in 1977.
She would go on to teach at the high school for 33 years.
Ensign said her initial decision to run for school board came during her last semester of teaching, when a friend serving on the board mentioned that a seat was opening up and suggested she run.
“It just came up in conversation,” Ensign said. “And I wanted to serve the school district and stay involved, but knew that I was done teaching. Coming back and subbing was not something I felt that I wanted to do. So it gave me an opportunity to stay connected.”
Now, Ensign said she hopes to give back by advocating for future employees of the district.
“We need to look at the people that are needed for the students that we keep bringing into our district,” Ensign said. “You know, we’re a people business in many regards. And I don’t want to lose sight of that as we talk about facilities.”
When asked for her thoughts on the referendum, Ensign expressed support for options that address the problems which have arisen from a lack of space in certain buildings.
“We have space issues,” Ensign said. “You know, our middle school has utilized just about every inch of the building for instructional space. And Heritage… I think the layout doesn’t really lend itself to optimal instruction.”
Ensign earned a bachelor’s degree in Math Education from UW-Madison, and is currently retired.
Brian Hoefer, Waunakee
Brian Hoefer was the lone resident to submit candidacy forms for the Village of Waunakee seat.
An adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and former Director of Sports Medicine at Edgewood College, Hoefer has campaigned on his experience working for schools.
“I have a background in education,” Hoefer said. “So I figured that’s where I could most help the district – the Board of Education… Other people see it as a political position. I just see it as me having this knowledge that I can expand on, and that can hopefully help out the district.”
Hoefer has devoted several years to academic learning, as both a teacher and student. Most recently, he received a doctorate in Higher Education Leadership from Edgewood College.
His dissertation focused on self-regulated learning, which Hoefer said applies to many programs.
“So much learning and growth goes on outside of the classroom,” Hoefer said. “And the school district is a perfect place to be able to add co-curricular clubs. We’ve seen some just recently with different ethnicity groups. So what we need is to be able to support those groups.”
When asked for his feelings about the referendum, Hoefer said he would need more data to make any kind of decision but was in support of expansion where it is needed.
“It’s a blessing and a curse that we have such a good school district,” Hoefer said, “that people are wanting to live here and that developers want to build here. We just need to keep up with it… So I’m all for it. I think it’s good, and that it has to pass. I just don’t know in what form.”
Hoefer has been working as a Realtor for the past four years.
