The Waunakee boys’ basketball team is inching closer and closer to reclaiming the Badger North crown.
The Warriors defeated Beaver Dam in their lone contest last week, besting the Golden Beavers in a blowout victory on the road.
Waunakee 75,
Beaver Dam 42
In their second-highest scoring output of the season – bested only by the Warriors’ 76 points scored in their previous contest against Beaver Dam – Waunakee had no lack of scoring options on Thursday. 13 Warrior players contributed to the team total, led by a trio of players in double figures.
Early on, a blowout didn’t seem likely. Through the first eight minutes, it was actually the Golden Beavers who held a 14-10 lead. When it all started clicking for Waunakee’s offense, points came in a hurry.
The Warriors closed the first half on a 27-7 run, taking a 37-21 lead into the locker room. Caden Nelson, Caden Hough and Jaxson Zibell did much of the damage, combining to score 42 points on the night.
In the second half, Waunakee continued to build their lead. Even as the starters gave way to the bench, the Warrior lead grew. When the clock finally read nothing but zeroes, Waunakee had won by 33 points: their largest margin of victory all season.
Nelson led the Warriors with 17 points, followed by Hough with 13 and Zibell with 12. Andrew Keller and Jake May each scored six points, while Aidan Driscoll tacked on five. Casey Fischer, Evan May and Randy Vojtisek all chipped in three points, followed by two apiece from Jack Dotzler, Drew Regnier and Kaden Kruschek. Connor Keenan rounded out the scoring with one point.
Waunakee held a 13-4 (8-1 Badger North) record heading into Tuesday’s contest against Baraboo, the results of which were unavailable for this week’s edition. The Warriors will travel to Portage on Friday before gearing up for their final three games – all against teams still alive in the conference race – of the regular season. Tip time for Friday’s contest is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Portage High School.
