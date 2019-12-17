As far as tests go, they don’t get much tougher than facing the three-time defending state champions.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team squared off against Beaver Dam – currently the top-ranked team in the state for Division 2 – Tuesday night, hoping to score an upset against the Golden Beavers.
Beaver Dam 66,
Waunakee 47
Early on, the Warriors showed they had the ability to stick with Beaver Dam. On the back of a hot start from Brooke Ehle – who scored seven of Waunakee’s first nine points – Waunakee built a 13-8 lead over the first six and a half minutes of play.
“Beaver Dam’s obviously a really good team. When we can get our offense rolling, we can play with anybody,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Marcus Richter. “We had a gameplan going into the game; the girls followed the gameplan flawlessly.”
A persistent defensive effort by the Golden Beavers forced the Warriors into committing more and more turnovers, however, as the first half progressed. Beaver Dam took an 18-17 lead at the 7:35 mark, and continued to extend their lead as halftime drew nearer.
With two minutes to go until the break, Beaver Dam’s lead stood at 29-21, and the Golden Beavers threatened to take a significant lead into the locker room with them. The Warriors closed with a convincing 7-0 run to end the half, however, firmly putting the Golden Beavers on upset alert. In the final 93 seconds before halftime, Waunakee got buckets from Ashley Sawicki and Kailee Meeker, as well as a three-point play from Elena Maier to close the gap to just one point – 29-28 – at the half.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they’d never come any closer.
Beaver Dam opened up the second half on a 12-0 run, building a 13-point lead in the first six minutes after halftime.
“Beaver Dam comes at you with relentless pressure all game long,” said Richter. “They turned us over a couple times; if you turn the ball over against a team like that, they’re going to score some easy buckets. That’s what they did.”
The defensive efforts remained high the rest of the way, and the pace slowed as both teams took to the free throw line with increasing regularity. Nine of Waunakee’s final 17 points came from the line, and though Warriors halted Beaver Dam’s momentum, they were unable to mount a comeback.
With no time remaining on the clock, Beaver Dam held a 66-47 advantage, handing the Warriors their first Badger North loss of the season.
“We keep telling the girls that the season’s a grind; if they keep showing up every day and continue to work, we’re going to be ok…” added Richter. “If they keep working, we’re going to be ok, and we’ll be able to play with anybody when it’s all said and done.”
Ehle and Meeker led the Warriors with nine points each, followed by Maier with eight. Lauren Statz added six points, while Melanie Watson tacked on five. Lauren Meudt and Ashley Sawicki each scored four points, and Anne Dotzler rounded out the scoring with two points.
Waunakee, now 4-2 (2-1 Badger North) will have a quick turnaround; they travel to DeForest on Thursday in another Badger North contest; tip time at DeForest High School is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
