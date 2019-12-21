They may be undefeated – and ranked number one in the state by the WiPH coaches poll – but the Cap City Cougars are still playing like a team that hasn’t earned anything yet.
“We don’t care what anybody else in the state thinks about us,” said Cap City’s Head Coach Jeff Thornton. “We just need to figure out what we want to do ourselves and have our own identity… I just told the girls that we’re a couple of bad bounces away from being 5-3 and not 8-0. We’ve played some really good teams; we’ve had some really close games.”
With another victory on Saturday afternoon, Cap City extended their season-opening win streak to eight games.
Cap City 4,
Black River Falls 0
Against Tigers’ goaltender Josie Mathison – one of the state’s top netminders, having earned the 2018 Jessie Vetter award for goalie of the year in Wisconsin – the Cougars knew persistence would be key.
“We knew we had to get her eyes,” said Thornton. “We knew that our best chance to get her was to fire a puck through a screen and try to find a rebound.”
Much of the first period was spent on Black River Falls’ end of the ice, but the Cougars were only able to break through to score the game’s first goal with 3:28 to go before the first intermission. On a rebound from Amanda Bauer and Mary Goss, Olivia Thompson finally put the puck past Mathison to give Cap City a 1-0 lead.
In the second period, the story remained the same. Though Cap City outshot the Tigers 15 to 5 in the second period – and 41 to 14 on the game – their 1-0 lead remained as time dwindled down in the second.
It was again late in the period – this time with 16 seconds to play – that Kallen Gill took a rebound from Brynna Banuelos and Lauren Bliefernicht and found the back of the net.
Up 2-0 as the third period began, the physicality of play began to increase between the two teams that have been a thorn in each other’s sides for years.
“They’ve given us a lot of trouble in the past,” added Thornton. “They always play us hard; they’re very well-coached.”
Midway through the period, Cap City’s Zephryn Jager netted her first goal of the game – again off a rebound, from Bliefernicht – to give the Cougars a commanding 3-0 lead.
“That’s what a majority of our goals were today: the gritty goals,” Thornton said. “On a goalie like that, that’s what you have to score.”
With emotions running high, play began to get a bit chippy as time wore on, with the Cougars and Tigers combining for six penalties in the game’s final six minutes.
“A couple of sticks got up on both sides and emotions got up a little bit,” said Thornton of the game’s ending. “Both teams struggled with the emotions on that a little bit. Neither team wants to play that style… We tried our best to reset a little bit; I know they did as well.”
Bliefernicht capped the game’s scoring with 2:23 to play, beating Mathison from the right side of the net on an assist from Mack Rosin and Aubrie Deprey.
In goal for the Cougars, Lexi Holman made 14 saves – none bigger than an athletic early third-period save on a Black River Falls power play – to earn the shutout: her third of the season.
With the win, Cap City’s record now stands at 8-0-0 (4-0-0 Badger Conference). Their next contest comes on Friday, December 27, when they begin the Culver’s Cup: a three-day tournament held at Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
