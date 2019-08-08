NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 24, 1924
Unwilling to be returned to the state insane asylum at Mendota from which she was recently paroled, a patient nearly blinded a Chippewa County sheriff when he attempted to arrest her at Chippewa Falls. The woman is said to have thrown red pepper in the eyes of the deputy. She was subdued and brought back by asylum attaches.
It is estimated that 10 million heard “Bob’s” radio talk Monday. It was a unique experiment in American politics, the first exclusive radio address ever to be delivered in a political campaign.
It was a little trying for the veteran senator to speak “into the air.” He missed the responsive faces and the applause which is the breath of life in the nostrils of any public speaker. But he soon adjusted himself to the quiet studio room and the intense heat of the closed compartment, and launched into an address which his friends consider one of the best forensic efforts of his career.
A deliberate attempt was made to interfere with Senator LaFollette’s speech over the radio at the Labor Day celebration at Vilas Park, it was charged. The senator’s voice could be heard distinctly, but the words could not be understood because of the rumbling and static.
In final reports of the financial condition of the banks, as required by the state law, the Farmers State Bank reports assets of $238,778; the Waunakee State Bank, $379,340.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
September 7, 1939
P.J. Miller has purchased the Brausen hotel property on Main Street in this village and is now in possession. Workmen are at present busy repairing the roof and cleaning and redecorating the interior. He expects to open up the tavern about Oct. 1. A new bar and fixtures will be installed. Restaurant service will be conducted in connection with the bar.
Six-man football practice started in earnest yesterday upon the arrival of Coach Plyer. The following boys have been reporting daily for the past week: Bud Slack, Rowland Cross, Jim Marsh, Carlton Hansori, Bob Farrell, Eddie Murphy, Bob Marsh, Lloyd Otteson and Harold Payne.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 4, 1969
Darlene Raemisch, Rt. 2, scored a hole-in-one at Lake Windsor Country Club Wednesday. Her ace came on the 185-yard hole with a three iron.
Den 1 Cub Scouts visited the Tribune office last Thursday to get a first-hand look at how the Tribune is printed each week. Among the boys who were fascinated by the operation of the old lino-type machine were: Jay Reed, Rod Ballweg, Jimmy Andersen, Kent Macaulay and Rusty Hellenbrand. Charlene Hellenbrand accompanied the Scouts.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 6, 1979
According to first-week enrollment figures, a total of 2,170 students in grades K-12 began classes in the district’s public and parochial schools last week.
Highway workers pulled back the barricades on Hwy. 19 last week, officially opening the new concrete state highway after four months of construction.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 7, 1989
Objections to plans for duplex lots along Woodland Drive caused a deadlock on the Waunakee Village Board, so plans for further development of the Castle Creek subdivision have been shelved, at least for two more weeks.
After a public hearing Tuesday night, the Waunakee Village Board approved a motion to install sidewalks on both sides of Knightsbridge Road and on the west side of Division Street, from Wexford Drive to Knightsbridge.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Russ Wipperfurth. Wipperfurth is not only a master plumber, but a master singer, as well.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 2, 1999
Waunakee Police are hoping to prevent motorists from speeding and have purchased a laser gun that measures the speed of an individual car.
The Waunakee school district opened their doors to 2,744 early childhood through 12th-grade students. The 1999-2000 student population in the Waunakee district grew by 60 students over last year.
Waunakee police have begun a new anonymous tips line.
The official ground breaking ceremony for the new New Winn Funeral Home was held Aug. 19.
TEN YEARS AGO
August 27, 2009
How do you immunize 80,000 school children against the H1N1 virus? With school set to start in less than a week, that was the question public health officials and educators throughout Dane County tried to answer.
According to a recent survey of village residents, of all the parks facilities, Waunakee citizens use the bicycle and pedestrian paths the most.
Waunakee students once again scored above the state and national average on the ACT – an exam that measures students’ readiness for collegiate work. With over 67 percent of students taking the test, Waunakee students averaged a 23.3 out of 36. That score was the same as 2005-06 and 2006-07, but down from the 2007-08 score of 23.8. Mike Hensgen, the Waunakee school district’s director of curriculum and instruction, said the dip was not significant enough to be alarmed. He added that it’s tough to draw conclusions from one year to the next since a different group of students is taking the test. However, the 23.3 score was still above the state average of 22.3 and the national average of 21.1.
Fed up with little direction on a future North Mendota Parkway, Springfield supervisors are considering asking the parkway’s planning commission to disband.
Earlier this month, the town board directed its attorney, Mark Hazelbaker, to craft a resolution seeking the folding of the North Mendota Parkway Implementation Oversight Committee (NMPIOC) if the committee doesn’t begin looking at road designs when deliberating a path for the roadway.
The 2009-11 state budget has been in effect for just over six months, but some elected representatives are already looking to reform budget legislation that altered how arbitrators settle teacher compensation disputes between school districts and teacher unions. Assembly Representative Mark Gottlieb, from Port Washington, introduced a bill that would restore the requirement that arbitrators base their compensation settlements on the school district’s available revenue and the local economic conditions.
A new round of wolves killing hunting dogs in Northern Wisconsin has prompted more warnings for hunters, Wisconsin Public Radio reports. This is the time of year when many hounds are being trained to hunt bear in Northern Wisconsin. But the dogs are often hundreds of yards from their owners, and may come across wolf pups. The Department of Natural Resources’ Adrian Wydeven said that’s when adult wolves spring into action and fight the dogs to protect their young. Wydeven said about four years ago, the DNR started counting how many dogs were being killed by wolves. In 2006, 25 dogs died. This year’s total is 11. That includes three dogs near people’s homes. But four of those deaths happened in just the last two weeks.
