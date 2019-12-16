At the age of 87, Jackie Mortimer has collected Christmas memorabilia for most of her adult life. Now, after half a century of adding to her collection, she has decided to give it all away.
The octogenarian said she hopes the items will bring Christmas joy to others.
“I thought about setting up a table at the homeless shelter or the (soup kitchen),” Mortimer said, “and letting people take anything they want for free…That’s what I wanted to do – go to one of the shelters and let them take whatever they want.”
Realizing that people in her local community might be in need of some holiday cheer as well, Mortimer resolved to find an organization in the village where her donation made a difference.
Friends and family suggested that she visit the Waunakee Manor.
So the 87-year-old brought her collection to the retirement home, and asked that residents pick out their favorite items to take back to their rooms and members of the family.
“I wish more would have come down,” Mortimer said. “But it was fun. There was a little old man who took six, seven items. And he has a place for them. He’s giving them to somebody. And that’s why I like giving them away.”
The Waunakee resident said her collection of Christmas memorabilia is extensive enough to share with many families in the area, which is exactly what she intends to do.
Mortimer guessed that the collection dates back to the mid ’70s.
“I started collecting Santa Clauses,” Mortimer said. “And I ended up with hundreds of them – small, medium, large, talking ones. And I just started decorating the house with them.”
She would end up with more than 600 Santa Clauses alone.
“I had totes and totes of Christmas stuff,” Mortimer said. “I probably had 800 items, truthfully… All my candy dishes had trees or Santa Claus on them. My soap dish in the kitchen was a Santa. The one in the bathroom was a Santa soap dispenser. Everything was Santa Claus.”
However, after her second husband died of heart complications, Mortimer moved in with family members who were less than thrilled with the collection she had amassed over the years.
“I moved in with two daughters and a granddaughter,” Mortimer said, “and there’s really no room for that stuff. They like the nice, shiny, new stuff…I’ll put something out and, all of a sudden, it’s gone or it’s in my room. So I don’t decorate at all anymore.”
The octogenarian said it only made sense to share those who might not be able to afford it.
“I’ve been collecting Christmas stuff for most of my life,” Mortimer said, “anything related to Christmas – trees, bells, snowmen, everything. It’s all there… And at my age, it’s going to have to go someplace. So I just told everybody to come and take what they wanted.”
Mortimer said her next stop will be in Madison, where she intends to donate many of her items to the less fortunate.
