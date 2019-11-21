Madison Police received report of a car robbery in the 1700 block of Manley Street this morning. According to a release from the police department, the owner of the vehicle was from Waunakee.
The victim told investigators he was on his way to work when he pulled over to check his phone.
While sending and receiving text messages, an unidentified black male opened the SUV’s driver-side door and began grappling with the owner outside the vehicle. The suspect possessed a knife.
As the struggle ensued, a second suspect described only as a female accomplice took the driver’s seat and stepped on the gas. The victim was consequently knocked to the ground and run over by one of the vehicle’s tires. MPD’s incident report stated that the victim was not seriously injured.
The male suspect then ran ahead and got into the SUV before it took off. He has been described as 5’8” with a thin-to-medium build, and black dreadlocks pulled into a shoulder-length ponytail.
At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing black pants and a Green Bay Packers jacket.
Madison Police have asked that anyone with information about the suspects contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014. According to the Madison Area Crime Stopper website, callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
