NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 19, 1925
A recommendation has been received from the Highway commission to increase the speed limit from 30 to 35 miles per hour.
Luke Gilligan, having rented his farm, will sell his personal property at a public auction Saturday, Feb. 28.
Tony Miller of Dane is drilling the well deeper at the George W. Stehr residence here.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 21, 1935
Father Michael J. Jacobs took over the duties as pastor of St. John’s and preached an introductory sermon on Sunday.
The Waunakee high school cagers defeated Spring Green here Friday night by a score of 24-22.
The fire department was called to extinguish a chimney fire at the Joe Hart home Tuesday evening.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
February 22, 1940
H.J. Doll, local county supervisor, is attending meetings of the County Board at Madison this week.
The high school basketball team lost to Sauk City in an exciting game by a score of 24-26.
Herman Adler had the high score in the Waunakee bowling league at Middleton with a total of 575 pins.
St. Mary of the Lake parish of Westport was the second parish to go over the top in the Charity Drive.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
February 15, 1945
Margaret G. Hellenbrand, 16, died at a Chippewa Falls hospital after a long, lingering illness.
Mrs. Gerhard Ripp received word that her son, Cpl. Thomas LaCrosse, has arrived safely in France.
Eddie Schmitz had high totals in the Waunakee Bowling Leagues when he came up with a 622 total.
Mrs. Edward Ballweg, 28, the former Angeline Theis, died at her home Tuesday, Feb. 13.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
February 23, 1950
A Quality Milk meeting will be held at the village hall today (Thursday) at 1:30 p.m.
A playoff basketball game will be played at Frank Ellis school on Sunday, Feb. 26, between the local Civic Club team and Waterloo.
Robert Schmitz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herb Schmitz, has enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
February 18, 1960
Mrs. Carl F. Statz, 50, wife of a prominent Waunakee businessman, died at a Madison hospital Thursday noon following a long illness.
Mary Jane Piet, a senior at Waunakee High School, is this year’s winner of the Betty Crocker Future Homemaker of Tomorrow award.
Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Niesen, Dane, are the proud parents of a son born at Madison General Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 14.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
February 19, 1970
Equipment valued at $500 was missing from the Waunakee Elementary School after intruders gained entry to the building the weekend of Feb. 7 and 8 by forcing the door lock on the east side of the school.
On Tuesday, March 10, the residents of the Waunakee School District will have a second opportunity to vote on a school bond referendum for the new Waunakee Senior High School.
FORTY YEARS AGO
February 12, 1980
The Rotary Club of Waunakee reached a milestone recently as it inducted Dr. Knight Bakke as its 50th member. The local club was formed in February 1973, with 23 charter members.
Seven Warriors will advance to the Sectionals next week. They are Chuck Curwick, Chip Tiedeman, Dan Peterson, Randy Greiber, P.J. Murphy, Jay Mulhern and Leon Ziegler.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
February 22, 1990
Beverly Grove, principal at Waunakee Elementary School for 36 years, will retire this summer.
As of April 1, 1990, the price of land in Waunakee’s Industrial Park will go up 50 cents per square foot for an average cost of $21,500 per acre. The current price is $14,000 to $15,000 per acre.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Ruth Quam, who has spent the past 25 years teaching at St. John’s School in Waunakee.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
February 17, 2000
All-day kindergarten, or half-day kindergarten? Parents will be allowed to choose – but they better decide in a hurry. The deadline is March 1.
Echoing sentiments from the decade-long Hwy. 12 expansion debate, residents along with county and local officials at a Feb. 9 meeting discussed whether a route for a north beltline should be mapped now.
Since discovering that a paroled sex offender lives in their community, town of Springfield residents are learning more about protective behaviors and how the sex offender notification process works.
The local American Legion Post and American Legion Auxiliary are sponsoring six students to the Badger State program this year. Those attending the Badger Girl State Convention at UW-Madison in June include Katie Hensgen, Marie Daleo and Rachel Endres. Those attending the Badger Boy State Convention at Ripon College in June include Ben Greiber, Sam Zelinka and Mark Hopping.
TEN YEARS AGO
February 18, 2010
School district residents not familiar with the district’s referendum plans will soon receive notice in the form of a postcard. The informational card is just the first step in an education campaign about the $33.4 million referendum, district administrator Randy Guttenberg said.
After three votes among the Capital Area Regional Plan Commissioners (CARPC), an urban service area extension necessary for a sweeping plan in the Town of Westport and City of Middleton has been approved. CARPC members voted 8-1 in favor of amending the county’s urban service area to include T. Wall’s Bishops Bay development that lies south of Oncken Road and east of Hwy. Q at their Feb. 11 meeting.
Both boards in the Town of Westport and Village of Waunakee met in closed session Monday to discuss the county’s lawsuit over land in Westport proposed for a quarry. After meeting in closed session, both boards authorized Tom Wilson, the town’s attorney, to negotiate a settlement of the suit.
Waunakee residents may be visited by appraisers contracted by the village within the next several months. Associated Appraisal is conducting routine property reviews throughout the village and may knock on residents’ doors.
