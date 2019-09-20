Another week, another conference sweep for the Waunakee girls’ tennis team.
This time around, it was Reedsburg on the receiving end against the Warriors last Tuesday.
Waunakee 7,
Reedsburg 0
No Waunakee flight dropped a set against the Beavers in a complete win. At No. 1 doubles, Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski didn’t even drop a game, going 6-0, 6-0 in their victory.
Following the No.1 doubles were wins by Julia Zabel and Eliza Endres at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-0) and Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz at No. 3 doubles (6-0, 6-2).
Things went just as smoothly for the Warriors at singles. No. 1 singles saw Jena Opsahl take her match 6-0, 6-3, while Gretchen Lee earned a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles. Alexis Loomans moved up to No. 3 singles and won 6-1, 6-0, and Davina Gerber stepped into the No. 4 singles spot with a 6-0, 6-3 win.
The win upped Waunakee’s Badger North record to 2-1. Next up was the Trojan-Spartan Invite on Saturday at Brookfield East.
Trojan-Spartan Invite
The Warriors were forced to shake up their lineup on Saturday with ACT testing claiming a handful of their players. With their shifted lineup, Waunakee tied with Stoughton for fifth place at the eight-team event.
The Warriors’ highest-placing flight was the No. 3 doubles pairing of Claire Borgelt and Gerber, who took third. Borgelt and Gerber went 2-1 on the day, starting with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Greendale in their opening match. After losing to the eventual champion Neenah in their semifinal match, they went on to beat Stevens Point in the third-place match 6-1, 6-2.
“Davina and Claire have both stepped up when needed and had a great day at No. 3 doubles on Saturday,” said Waunakee’s Head Coach Chris Nuenthel.
Waunakee’s No. 1 doubles team of Lee and Sowinski and No. 2 doubles team of Rogers and Statz each went 2-1 as well. Lee and Sowinski lost their opener to Neenah, but won the following two matches against Stoughton 6-2, 6-0 and Greendale 6-2, 6-2; Rogers and Statz fell in their opener to Stevens Point, but also won their next two matches against Greendale 6-0, 6-1 and Stoughton 6-1, 6-7 (5), 11-9.
“Even with the shake in the lineup, we still had great depth and went 6-3 on the day,” Nuenthel said of Waunakee’s doubles teams.
The Warriors’ singles players didn’t fare quite as well as their doubles counterparts. Only Alli Larsen at No. 2 singles and Endres at No. 4 singles were able to snag victories. Each did so in their opening round; Larsen defeated Wauwatosa West 6-1, 2-6, 11-9, and Endres beat Stevens Point 6-2, 6-2. Unfortunately, those were the only victories of the day for the Warriors at singles; Larsen and Endres each dropped the next two to finish in fourth place in their brackets.
This week, the Warriors play a busy schedule with competition on four days. First up was a trip to Portage for their fourth Badger North match of the season, the results of which were not available for this week’s edition. Waunakee returns home on Thursday for another Badger North dual against Sauk Prairie before a two-day Badger/Big 8 challenge on Friday and Saturday.
