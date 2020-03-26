NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 24, 1925
The Waunakee Milk Products Co. has installed a large new butter churn in their plant here.
A few from here attended the funeral of Jet Dorman at Windsor on Monday.
Fleiner and Son have painted the interior of their business and rearranged the stock.
Mr. and Mrs. John Simon of Springfield announce the birth of a daughter at their home on Monday, March 23.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 28, 1935
Ted Taylor is suffering with the measles at his home here.
John Schmitz returned from St. Mary’s Hospital where he was a patient for 10 days.
Mrs. Mary Conway was the recipient last week of her yearly box of Shamrocks from Tipperary, Ireland.
Lime crushing has begun by the county relief men in the Al Meinholz quarry at Ashton.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
March 28, 1940
Ed M. Schillinger, 56, former Waunakee resident, died at his home in Cassville, Mich., Wednesday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Koch are now occupying the upper flat of the Joseph Statz residence.
Nick Kopp Sr. was pleasantly surprised Sunday on the occasion of his 80th birthday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
March 29, 1945
Stephen Wagner, 3, son of Mr. and Mrs. Al Wagner, was killed Saturday when a cow pushed the barn door off the track on the little boy.
Garbage collections start this year on Tuesday, April 3. Collections will be once a week until further notice.
The Waunakee Village Board voted to give the Red Cross $100 at their meeting on Monday, March 5.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
March 20, 1950
Mr. and Mrs. James Tierney announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, March 27.
Thomas Werla, 69, of Dane, died last week Tuesday afternoon at his home in the Town of Dane.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Greiber are the parents of a son born March 23 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mrs. Jacob Esser, 77, died Saturday at her farm at Martinsville after a long illness.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 24, 1960
The former H. Kruschek house, which was recently purchased by St. John’s congregation to provide space for the new addition to the school building, has been sold to Vincent Adler and moved to the corner of Grant and Bacon streets.
Sixty million householders will join census officials beginning March 28 in all 50 states.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Kuehn, Waunakee, announce the arrival of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, March 18.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
March 26, 1970
Waunakee High School has received its charter of a Future Teachers of America Organization. The organization was started by the Waunakee Teachers’ Association to promote the teaching profession.
Roman Ripp has been appointed County Clean-Up head.
Waunakee Scholarship fund donations have reached the total of $2,016.
FORTY YEARS AGO
March 27, 1980
Craig Matz was awarded first-place honors in an essay contest sponsored by the daughters of the American Revolution at St. Mary of the Lake School, Westport.
The annual Scholarship Fund Drive is underway and is striving for a goal of $6,500.
Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Tessner, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born on March 19 at Madison General Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
March 29, 1990
The school board voted Monday to borrow up to $6 million to implement the building proposal that was defeated last November.
Two candidates – Robert Manske and Paul Weitzer – are vying for the school board seat representing the Village of Waunakee, while Karl Marquardt is unopposed as he seeks re-election to the school board seat representing Westport.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
March 23, 2000
The Waunakee Village Board has authorized development of a Tax Incremental Finance district for Arboretum Office Park.
Sherrie Gruder and Eileen Bruskewitz are running for the District 25 County Board seat in the April 4 election. In the District 27 race, Jim Daubert has challenged incumbent Carlton Hamre.
PFC Jessica Frosch, daughter of Jeanne and Dick Frosch, Waunakee, recently was promoted to a specialist in the U.S. Army.
The Waunakee Area Community Education Advisory Council named Joe Severa the 1999 Friend of Community Education. Severa, who retired from the Waunakee school district last year, played a central role in developing community education programs.
TEN YEARS AGO
March 25, 2010
Concerns about the tax burden on businesses and uncertainty about the scope and cost of the next building phase were just some of the issues residents voiced about the April 6 referendum to Waunakee’s school board Monday.
About three weeks ago, without warning, members of the Waunakee Snap Fitness suddenly found their gym closed with the exercise equipment cleaned out.
Without an infusion of volunteers in the next month or so the Safe Rides program – which provides rides home to young adults on weekend evenings – will shut down.
A five-year-old plan for wind turbines in the Town of Springfield filled the town hall with residents who came to ask questions and express concerns last week.
Facing challenges like the Madison Street redevelopment project and the Hwy. 19 reconstruction in 2013, three Waunakee trustees are seeking reelection without any opposition.
