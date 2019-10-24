The Waunakee Community School District Board of Education will be holding a special meeting at Arboretum Elementary School on Monday, Oct. 28, to approve the 2019-2020 tax levy.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
A notice appearing in today’s paper listed an inaccurate location for the meeting. Residents can find a revised agenda here, on the Waunakee Tribune website.
