NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 1, 1925
The Julius Diederich and P.J. Uebersetzig Meat Markets are going on the Cash and Carry basis after Jan. 1.
The Modern Women are holding a New Year’s Dance at the village hall on Thursday, Jan. 1.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 3, 1935
Mr. and Mrs. Anton Karls announce the birth of a son at their home Monday, Dec. 31.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Kippley announce the birth of a son at their home on Monday, Dec. 31.
Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Holmes are the proud parents of a son born on Saturday, Dec. 29.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
January 4, 1940
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Endres announce the birth of a daughter at their home on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
William Kelly, 73, resident of the Dane area for 40 years, died at a Madison hospital Tuesday.
Donald Meyer of Dane left Tuesday morning for La Crosse where he is attending school.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 4, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Adler of Springfield announce the birth of a daughter on Saturday, Dec. 29.
Charlie Wilke rolled a total of 576 pins Thursday evening to top league bowling last week.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 5, 1950
Peter Meier was the honored guest at a five o’clock Tuesday, Dec. 27 (event), in honor of his 80th birthday.
Mrs. Leonard Adler and Ben Uebersetzig are observing their birthdays on Jan. 5.
Mr. and Mrs. John V. Acker of Ashton announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 31.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 31, 1959
Gregory F. Tierney, 57, Madison, died Saturday at his home after he suffered a heart attack. He was a native of the Town of Westport.
About 235 guests helped Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Brabender celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary at the Sportsman Club, Middleton, Sunday afternoon.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 1, 1970
Dr. O.A. Otteson, Waunakee, will receive the 50-year award given by the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Assn. at the 54th annual meeting to be held in Milwaukee on Jan. 18-20.
Mrs. Roman Pertzborn, 53, Waunakee, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 24, at home. She was the former Margaret Kuehn.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 3, 1980
On Friday, Nov. 9, Karen Endres, daughter of Mrs. Laura Endres, Waunakee, became the bride of Thomas Murphy, son of Mrs. Betty Murphy, at St. John’s Catholic Church.
Mr. and Mrs. John R. Karls, 112 Prospect Ave., Lodi, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Stacy Lynn, born Dec. 22 at Madison General Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 4, 1990
The 1980s was remembered as a decade of growth for Waunakee, as three convenience stores have come to town, the Centennial Heights subdivision developed, and the population increased from 3,866 in 1980 to 5,501 in 1990.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Tim Luttrell, an environmentalist who has a special interest in Waunakee’s Castle Creek Conservancy Park.
The Waunakee boys’ basketball team won the consolation game of the Whitewater Holiday tournament last week.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 30, 1999
This week’s Tribune Profile features Runn Sullivan, a Corsairs pilot during WWII and a train pilot after returning to civilian life.
Lori and Mitchell Woock of Waunakee announce the birth of a son born on Dec. 22 at Meriter Hospital.
The Waunakee hockey team crushed Sauk Prairie on Dec. 21 with a win of 9-1.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 24, 2009
After pushing its initial referendum timeline from February to April late last month, the Waunakee school board Monday received an updated timeline and a rough potential plan from the district administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.