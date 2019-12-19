Competition number one? Check.
The Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics team opened their season on Tuesday, hosting Milton in a Badger Conference contest.
Milton 127.9
Waunakee-DeForest 127.55
“With majority of our team begin new this year, I couldn’t have asked for a better first meet of the season,” said Waunakee-DeForest’s Head Coach Brittany Hoffman.
Waunakee’s Caylee Powers earned first-place finishes in a pair of events, winning both the vault and the uneven bars, with fellow Waunakee teammate Lexi Burgard finishing in second place behind her in both events. Powers scored an 8.55 on the vault and an 8.15 on the uneven bars, while Burgard earned scores of 8.45 on the vault and 8.0 on the uneven bars in second place.
Burgard also tied with DeForest teammate Savannah Treinen for third place on the floor exercise, each tallying a score of 8.15.
In the all around, Waunakee’s Ashley Domask earned a second-place finish, racking up a total of 31.5 points. Her highest placement came on the balance beam, where her score of 8.0 was good for third place.
In the JV competition, Waunakee’s Kirsten Beery took first in the all around, winning both the floor exercise with an 8.1 and the uneven bars with a 7.15 in addition to taking second in the balance beam with a 7.5. On the JV vault, DeForest’s Sydney Thompson and Savannah Treinen tied for the top spot, with each posting a score of 8.3.
Beery and Treinen – both freshmen – particularly impressed their coach with strong performances in their first high school competition.
“Kirsten Beery and Savannah Treinen both really stepped up and performed beautifully on all their events,” said Hoffman.
Waunakee-DeForest now has an extended break to prepare for their next competition. The team will compete next on Jan. 4, 2020, when they’ll travel to Mount Horeb for an invitational; start time at Mount Horeb High School is scheduled for 10 a.m.
