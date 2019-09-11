The Waunakee girls’ golf team remained undefeated in the Badger North this week, besting Reedsburg at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek on Thursday. The Warriors followed up Thursday’s meet with a strong showing at Saturday’s Middleton Invitational.
Waunakee 182,
Reedsburg 192
Waunakee’s depth proved to be the difference against the Beavers. The Warriors third and fourth scorers – Brooke Ehle and Carsen Genda – shot a 48 and 44, respectively. Set against Reedsburg’s third and fourth scores, it marked an 11-stroke advantage.
Genda tied with Sydney Grimm for Waunakee’s lowest score on the day. Aly Kinzel was just behind the two by turning in a 46. Reedsburg’s Anna Krieski had the low score of the day with a 41 overall.
After Thursday’s performance, the Warriors headed to Pleasant View Golf Course on Saturday for the Middleton Invitational.
Middleton Invitational
Out of 21 teams, Waunakee took third place with a team score of 352: just four strokes behind second-place Notre Dame Academy.
Grimm turned in the lowest score of the day for the Warriors, finishing in a seventh-place tie out of 108 golfers with a score of 82.
Kinzel was close behind, coming in tied for 19th with an 86. Gabby Ziegler and Genda finished tied for 35th place with a 92, followed by Elena Maier in 55th with a 98.
Competing as an individual, Natalie Hoege’s score of 93 was good for a 39th-place tie.
Waunakee then had competitions in back-to-back days starting Tuesday against DeForest at Lake Windsor Golf Club, followed by another invitational on Wednesday at Blackhawk Country Club. The results of these two contests were not available for this week’s edition.
The Warriors will next compete at Riverside Golf Course on Saturday morning. Start time in Janesville is scheduled for 8 a.m.
