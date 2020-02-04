Waunakee’s public-works committee has authorized village staff to seek a DNR grant for its proposed bare-root-nursery program. If approved, the program would begin in 2021.
Start-up costs have been estimated at $10,000.
Public Works superintendent Bill Frederick said the program would involve a community gravel bed in which bare-root stock is heeled and held until its designated time of planting.
“We’re looking at an area of roughly 20 feet by 30 feet,” Frederick said. “That’s the dimensions. And according to the guidelines, we’re looking at a 1- to 1.5-inch tree. In that area, with proper spacing, we could get about 144 trees.”
The bed would be irrigated via a soaker hose, Frederick said, and hold stock for up to 6 months.
The superintendent said the process would allow trees that the village purchases time to develop more mature root systems before entering the ground, increasing their likelihood of surviving.
He cited a report from the University of Minnesota, and its Department of Forest Resources.
“Doing this dramatically increases fibrous root volume,” the 2013 report states, “decreasing transplant shock and increasing survivability of the plant. Since bare root stock is typically only available during spring, this also allows for staged plantings throughout the year.”
After hearing about the proposal during last week’s meeting with the public-works committee, Chairperson Phil Willems said he liked the idea and expressed his support for a gravel bed.
“I have some experience with bare-root trees,” Willems said. “They look like they’re dry and everything. But you put them in the ground, water them, and they take off and grow. In fact, every tree on my lot was a bare-root tree.”
He expressed concern about the number of trees, however, that would be placed in the nursery.
Committee members asked who would be responsible for planting trees on the street terraces, and whether those individuals would be informed about how to maintain the trees afterward.
Engineer Kevin Even suggested homeowners.
“We would have the homeowner prep the area,” Even said. “Our guys could then deliver them to the homeowner, and then the homeowner – maybe with the assistance of a volunteer group – could populate them. That’s sort of what I was thinking.”
Resident Eric Sullivan brought the idea of a bare-root nursery to the village late last year. He volunteered to gather interest in such a group by talking to people throughout the community.
“I’m more than happy to saddle up, talk to community groups and start creating a pool of volunteers to get people interested in this,” Sullivan said. “And they would be the people that we would get trained on how to do this.”
Even said the village would have until fall to complete the DNR's grant application.
