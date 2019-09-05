For the past three years, Cross Lutheran Church has sought a sanctuary inside of Bishops Bay. The City of Middleton has repeatedly denied it.
Pastor Joel Brandt said the situation’s left his parish in a quandary.
“Our church has been stuck in a quagmire of factors that are outside of our control,” Brandt said. “We’ve been stuck there for years now. And we’ve been working through every idea we can possibly come up with which would help us to change our situation.”
Shortly after development of the Community of Bishops Bay began, the church identified the community as one that it wished to plant roots in. However, the development’s master plan has prevented that.
“The portion of Bishops Bay located in the City of Middleton will be served by the Middleton Water Utility,” the document states. “The sewer service will be provided from both the City of Middleton and Town of Westport.”
Municipal water and sewer utilities have yet to be extended to the church’s proposed location.
Therefore, the church has asked that the city grant it permission to operate on private sewer and water facilities until public utilities become available.
“We’re asking the city to allow us to build forward on Oncken Road with a temporary well and holding tank,” Brandt said. “And then we will gladly hook up to the city’s water and sewer, when that becomes serviceable to the site.”
The request was most recently presented to the city at an Aug. 20 Common Council meeting.
“We need your help,” Brandt told council members. “If you guys can come up with another alternative, we are happy to hear that. We just want to move forward as a church.”
City Administrator Mike Davis said an exception would be hard for the municipality to make.
“There are many different policy reasons why making exceptions is quite difficult,” Davis said. “For the city to set a precedent to allow an exception for one user, then how would we be able to say no to the next user who is not served by water and sanitary sewer? It’s a matter of fairness.”
Pastor Brandt encouraged the council to consider all the positive benefits of having a church in the development.
“We’re not a business,” Brandt said. “We’re not trying to make money, and we’re not even there to serve ourselves. We’re just there to serve the people that are in the community – the people we’re trying to reach. That means everything we do is going to be for others.”
He pointed to programs for young adults that the church intends to administer, as an example.
“Think about youth programming and teen-ministry programming,” Brandt said. “Ask yourself, ‘Does Middleton have a need for quality, safe teen programming for preteens and teenagers?’ I think you do. I think we all do.”
The city’s administrator agreed that the church would be a good thing for the young community, and suggested that the parish try to establish itself somewhere else in Bishops Bay.
“I sympathize with them,” Davis said, “as I’m sure (the city council members) do. We’d like to have them in the community, and perhaps in a part of the development that’s served by water and sanitary sewer…It’d be a matter of the developer switching the location.”
Director of Planning and Community Development Abby Attoun said there is no such location.
“I don’t think that there are any planned areas within the community of Bishops Bay that would allow for a civic use that are already served by water and sanitary sewer,” Attoun said. “There are other areas in the city of Middleton…but not within the community of Bishops Bay.”
The council tabled the discussion until a future date.
